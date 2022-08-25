A boost in federal funds to support victims of sexual assault is good news for Hoosier agencies.
On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced it was awarding $35.7 million through the Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program administered by the department’s Office on Violence Against Women. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute was appropriated $676,908 to provide for local organizations in 2023.
First authorized by Congress in 2004, the grant program is the nation’s first federal funding stream solely dedicated to providing direct intervention and related assistance to sexual assault victims. The announced grant is over $150,000 more than Indiana received the previous year and the highest total in five years.
Last year, the YWCA of Northeast Indiana was one of nine agencies granted funds through the criminal justice institute. It used the $56,000 it received to fund a sexual assault services coordinator, said YWCA executive director Paula Hughes-Schuh.
Looking forward, Hughes-Schuh said the new infusion of funds from the feds to the criminal justice institute will allow it to restore cuts made to compensate for shriveling funding streams, particularly from the DOJ’s Victims of Crime Act. Money from the act is funded by monetary penalties associated with federal criminal convictions.
Indeed, the YWCA saw a 20% cut in its two-year grant that goes into effect Oct. 1 – going from $1.2 million to $1 million. In the previous grant, three-fifths was slotted for domestic violence services.
Meanwhile, the need for services by the YWCA has climbed sharply. In the first quarter of this year, the YWCA saw a 24% increase in clients over the previous year. While COVID-specific money has helped, the long-term outlook is troubling, said Hughes-Schuh.
And space has become a problem. The YWCA has 96 beds now filled. The space arrangements remind one of a natural disaster. And maybe that’s the point – sexual and domestic violence is horrendously unending.
“We don’t turn away anybody that has experienced domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking, but it gets to the point where we’re converting meeting rooms to bedrooms to make room for people,” Hughes-Schuh said. “It’s been a really ugly year.”
The groundbreaking 2020 Women’s Fund of Greater Fort Wayne of Allen County survey showed 35% of women who responded said they had experienced sexual violence, including physical and emotional abuse. In the same report, 30% said they had been sexually assaulted, harassed or raped.
Nationally, two-thirds of sexual assaults go unreported. Nearly half the reasons given are to either to protect the household or prevent escalation, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
Last spring, the Women’s Fund launched “No Matter What,” a campaign to connect sexual assault survivors to services. (Find out more at nomatterwhatfw.org.)
A bit of timely good news is that the YWCA has raised nearly all of its $10 million goal to begin converting the former Don Hall’s Guesthouse at 1313 W. Washington Center Road to its new headquarters. A potential federal funding source has lengthy regulatory requirements that set back the project for a year.
“This isn’t about local entities that are trying to support the programming, but federal offices not having clarity on how they’re dispersing funds,” Hughes-Schuh said. “But we are on track with this final piece of funding.”
The building would have room for 244 beds, more than doubling its current capacity.
And there’s the twist – those beds will certainly be filled.