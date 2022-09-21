It’s likely not surprising there would be an uptick in registered voters in response to our post-Roe world. But the level of enrollment has caused even keen politicians and observers to sit up and take notice.
According to its analysis of voter registrations in 29 states, The Economist found that in the two weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling, voter registration increased 10%, “with the number of women voters far exceeding the number of men.”
Of the 278,216 Hoosiers who registered or updated their voter information between January and the first half of September, 52% of those voters were women and 47% were men, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle. Indiana’s population is nearly evenly split between those genders.
Add to this equation that Kansans soundly rejected an attempt to abandon its constitutional abortion protections – terminating a pregnancy in Kansas is legal up until 22 weeks of pregnancy – and what was seen by many as a triumph for the GOP is now mired in the tricky area of compromise.
Some politicians are “scrubbing their anti-abortion stances from their websites or seeking to moderate their positions,” the Brookings Institute reported last Thursday. Others, including Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson who is in a tight race to keep his seat, are suggesting statewide referendums.
“(The) question still remains: will voters who support abortion rights transfer their feelings to the individuals running for office in their state or district?” Brookings asks.
A brief history of the House of Representatives and midterms could give us an indication. In 2014, when Republicans held onto the House, women outvoted men at the polls by 6 million votes, Newsweek found. When Democrats won the House four years later, women outpolled men by 8 million votes.