On Thursday, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick announced she is running for Indiana governor, the first declared Democrat for the state’s highest office in the 2024 election.
McCormick joins a race that already includes Republican Suzanne Crouch, current lieutenant governor and former state auditor, as well as Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne’s Eric Doden, former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Libertarian Donald Rainwater, who earned 11.4% of the vote in the 2020 gubernatorial race, is back again for 2024.
“We’re really happy to see (Crouch and McCormick) stepping forward,” said Rachel Tobin-Smith, one of four women who founded Fort Wayne’s Advancing Voices of Women, better known as AVOW, in 2017. “They’ve been a part of the government before. They know what they’re doing. And this is a great role model for other women to dig in.”
The mission of nonpartisan AVOW is to encourage more women of all walks of life to serve in public office. Its Women’s Campaign Institute is accepting applications through May 26 for its sixth class. Since 2017, it has prepared about 60 women in northeast Indiana to effectively run political campaigns, seek public office and receive appointments to public boards and commissions.
Eight graduates of the Women’s Campaign Institute and two of its instructors won their primary elections.
In Fort Wayne, Republican institute instructor Lana Keesling will face Democrat graduate Porsche Williams for city clerk. Institute participants Michelle Chambers, Stephanie Crandall and Audrey Davis are running against Republicans Martin Bender, Thomas Freistroffer and Luke Fries for City Council at large. Graduate Melissa Rinehart will challenge Russ Jehl for the City Council’s District 2 seat, and alumna (and AVOW co-founder) Patti Hays will face Republican Scott Myers for the District 4 seat.
Other Campaign Institute participants to win their primary elections were Amy Roe, who’s seeking the District 2 seat on the Rochester Common Council; Tara Streb, who advanced as a candidate for the November Kendallville City Council election; and Alison Brown, who will run as an incumbent in the Indianapolis City-County Council general election.
Nineteen ninety-two was called the “Year of the Woman” after Washington’s Patty Murray, California’s Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer and Illinois’ Carol Moseley Braun won election to the U.S. Senate that year. In Allen County, 2023 could be known as the “Year of Women in Politics.”
“I continue to remind people that 51% of the country is women, but 51% of the people who are making the decisions aren’t women,” Tobin-Smith said. “If you don’t see people like you doing it, you don’t think it’s for you. So, the more women that run, the more we’re able to visualize ourselves in that role.”
There are more role models for aspiring women officeholders in northeast Indiana and across the nation than at any point since women were granted the right to vote in 1920. Twenty-eight percent of Congress is female, with 25 senators and 125 House members. Twenty-four percent of governors are women: eight are Democrats and four are Republicans. And of the 7,383 people serving in the nation’s state legislatures, 2,414 or 32.7% are women.
AVOW is building a network of women to manage political campaigns and learn the political skills to run for office or to serve on a public board or commission. If a woman you know has an interest in public service, ask her to consider applying for the next Women’s Campaign Institute class at avowfw.com before May 26.
Democracy is participatory, whether that’s voting, stumping for a candidate or cause, or running for office. There are reasons to seek an elected office, but former Texas governor and quote machine Ann Richards may have given us all the best impetus: “I’m not afraid to shake up the system, and the government needs more shaking up than any other system I know.”