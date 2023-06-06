Neighborhood Health Clinics Inc. previewed plans last June to transform the former L.C. Ward Education Center into the organization’s third clinic, enhancing primary health care in southeast Fort Wayne. Last week, the Legacy Joint Funding Committee recommended a $2 million investment in the proposed $20 million, full-service community center at the southeast corner of Warsaw and Oxford streets.
Neighborhood Health’s new community center would augment its current locations on South Calhoun Street and East Paulding Road, where it offers primary health care, dental, vision, behavioral health care, and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services.
The Ward building is in the 46806 ZIP code, and that matters. The area is designated a Health Professional Shortage Area by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration. Neighborhood Health is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) and receives funding to provide primary health care to underserved communities.
Over the past three years, the ’06 has seen growth in primary care providers including Parkview Health-supported Alliance Health Centers, also an FQHC, opening offices in the Lafayette Medical Center, Bowen Health Clinic setting up shop in Rudisill Plaza and IU Health Physicians starting an office in Southgate Plaza.
“In the past five years, Neighborhood Health has not only grown in the number of visits but also in the number of services we have offered,” Sarah Neace, director of mission advancement for the organization, told The Journal Gazette. “Last year, we served over 20,000 patients, and our visits climbed to 53,279 between (the Calhoun Street and Paulding Road) facilities. There have been times in the past year where this has caused longer wait times for appointments as our space is limited.”
Neace said the proposed Warsaw Street clinic would expect to see 4,000 unduplicated patients, who live within walking distance of the Ward building, in its first year.
The Legacy Fund committee voted 5-1 to give the Fort Wayne City Council a do-pass recommendation for funding the project. Melissa Rinehart and Council member Paul Ensley, R-1st, abstained, and Committee Chairman Ron Turpin voted against it.
Rinehart abstained because she’s director of education for Neighborhood Health. Ensley and Turpin didn’t vote in favor of the project out of concern for the proposed clinic’s capital funding. One of the criteria for the Legacy Fund committee’s project approval is that the project has 25% of its funding finalized. Other committee members said Neighborhood Health’s commitments from banks and federal funding, along with $1 million in donations, were sufficient.
Nease said Sunday, with such varied sources, the organization has more than 25% of funding secured. It’s hopeful that in the next three months, it will have additional funding commitments that will allow Neighborhood Health to prepare the Warsaw Street clinic with minimal debt.
Positive environments and warm handoffs are vital in successful health care services, Nease said, and the community center component of the proposed Warsaw Street clinic will help patients feel comfortable and confident in receiving all of Neighborhood Health’s integrated services in one location.
At-large council members Michelle Chambers and Glynn Hines told The Journal Gazette they will vote in favor of the $2 million Legacy Fund grant for the Warsaw Street clinic. Both mentioned its location as the primary reason for their approval.
“The southeast quadrant of Fort Wayne is woefully underserved related to health care access,” Hines said. “There are no 24-hour emergency facilities, even though they exist in every other quadrant in the city limits.”
Said Chambers: “With the inflated cost of medical care, I believe that any way that we can help to provide good and affordable medical access for our residents, it’s a win for everyone.”
The proposed Warsaw Street clinic would bring health care services to the back door of those in the 46806 ZIP code, where health needs far exceed state benchmarks in controlling hypertension and diabetes, expectant mothers lack accessible prenatal care and infants have one of the highest mortality rates in Indiana.
Fort Wayne has a long way to go before equity in health care is realized, but the proposed Warsaw Street clinic is welcome news to build upon.