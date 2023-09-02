The Indiana Constitution of 1851 says the General Assembly will provide a system of schools “wherein tuition shall be without charge, and equally open to all.” During the most recent legislative session, state lawmakers finally delivered on that 172-year-old promise.
Legislators dedicated $160 million in the new state budget to eliminating textbook and curriculum fees, starting this academic year. But some public school districts remain uncertain as to what costs they now must cover and what expenses they may charge students’ families.
“As this played out in the court of public opinion, and as the legislature announced this funding at the end of the budget session, the general public and parents in particular believed this action eliminated all fees that they might pay,” Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, told The Journal Gazette. “And that’s not accurate.”
The new law says public schools must “provide curricular materials to students at no cost.” In May, the Indiana Department of Education issued guidance to school officials that defines “curricular materials” as “books; hardware that will be consumed, accessed, or used by a single student during a semester or school year; computer software; and digital content.”
That definition includes one-to-one laptops or tablets given to students in some districts, as well as materials for advanced placement and career technical education courses. Fees, however, may be assessed for dual enrollment courses – those which count for both high school and college credit.
“Most of our dual credit classes are offered through Ivy Tech and are tuition-free for our students,” Stacey Fleming, director of communications at Southwest Allen County Schools, told The Journal Gazette. “If the dual credit class requires a textbook or other resource, the student may be responsible for the purchase through the college or online outlet.”
None of Allen County’s four public school systems added new fees this school year. But Krista Stockman, director of communications & marketing at Fort Wayne Community Schools, said it’s possible fees could be associated with specific classes with consumable materials, such as clay for a pottery class.
Northwest Allen County Schools will charge student drivers for parking passes, and transportation fees for athletic and club activities. “There may also be field trip opportunities, for which parents will be asked to pay,” Kristen Valdez, the district’s director of communications & strategic initiatives, told The Journal Gazette.
Although Allen County public schools tried to limit fees they assess their students’ parents, some school districts in the state are charging families for online school management software and their email, text and phone notification systems, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.
Will the appropriated $160 million cover the curricular costs for all of Indiana’s public school students this school year? “We don’t know,” Spradlin said.
Expense reports will be submitted to public school districts in October and must be filed with the state education department by Nov. 1. Once made public, Hoosiers will know whether the legislature appropriated enough funding to cover all curriculum costs.
“We’ll be very open and transparent about what we find,” Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner told the Capital Chronicle. “And then the General Assembly will have to make some decisions in terms of if anything needs clarification in the law – and then also in front of a budget session in 2025, deciding what the investment might look like in the future.”
During the next legislative session, lawmakers should work with education department officials to better define what constitutes curricular materials. There are some gray areas, such as online management software costs, where there remains uncertainty on what expenses districts may charge students’ families.
But Indiana’s 291 public school districts also should endeavor to assess students’ families with as few education fees as possible. It’s what the Indiana Constitution intended.