Fort Wayne residents joined city officials Tuesday to break ground on a new housing development that will be one of the engines powering redevelopment on the city’s southeast side. But more than just an economic driver, Village Premier is meant to bring long-term stability to that area, adding to the quality of life.
Village Premier, a mixed-income, mixed-use development at South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, will bring 208 new apartments and as many as nine single-family houses to the area in its first phase by June 2024, said Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment.
Project developer House Investments of Indianapolis estimates the first phase of construction to be a $45 million investment. The second and third phases will bring a child care center, health care clinic, commercial space and senior housing. All three phases of the project are anticipated to add $65 million in investment to the 22-acre site.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker’s 6th District is home to Village Premier. She believes the project will give southeast Fort Wayne residents who want a new home the opportunity to stay in their community.
“I could give you a number of examples of people who are seniors who desire to live in southeast Fort Wayne. Their homes sometimes have outsized them. They’re a single person or widowed person. They’ve been in their house for ages,” Tucker told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. “They don’t necessarily want to leave their community.”
The project also will invite people looking for affordable housing to consider living on the southeast side, she said. Village Premier will be a blend of affordable and market-rate housing, and the market price in southeast Fort Wayne is very different from that in other areas of the city.
Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing released a study last year on home affordability in U.S. metropolitan areas. The income required for a median-priced home in Fort Wayne was $57,769 – $6,000 more than the median household income.
For Hoosiers earning less than $50,000 a year, the state is short about 400,000 housing units, the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition reported in October. Among the lowest-income Hoosiers, that number is closer to 135,000 housing units.
Last legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly established a housing task force to review issues related to housing shortages in Indiana. In October, task force members approved a list of recommendations for future legislation. One, providing state funding for housing-related infrastructure, passed the House on a 91-6 vote Feb. 7.
House Bill 1005 would create a loan fund local governments can access to pay for infrastructure needs such as roads, sidewalks and utility lines. It’s an acknowledgment among lawmakers of a role for public dollars in private developments.
Village Premier, for example, is receiving $500,000 in federal funds from the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, along with $2.1 million in Community Development Block Grant and Neighborhood Stabilization Program funds to buy the property and make it shovel-ready, the city said in a statement. It also was awarded $5 million through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program.
An economic development bond of $3.3 million from the city will be repaid from tax increases generated by the project and the Tillman-Anthony tax increment financing district, the city statement said.
Village Premier is much more than an affordable housing project in one of Fort Wayne’s legacy neighborhoods. It’s a project that aims to build a community sans gentrification by providing housing that doesn’t price out current residents.