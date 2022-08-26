Listing all the studies and analyses that confirm people of color continue to be redlined out of mortgages and loans would require more time, ink and paper than we can bear. But here’s some data that encapsulates the frustration: Despite comparable credit scores and incomes, the algorithms used by mortgage lenders are 80% more likely to turn down African American applicants than white applicants.
The analysis completed in 2021 was done by the Ford Foundation-funded investigative newsroom, The Markup. Latinos were 40% more likely to be denied than their white counterparts; Asians were at 50%; Native Americans were denied at a pace of 70%.
“We found that lenders gave fewer loans to Black applicants than White applicants even when their incomes were high – $100,000 a year or more – and had the same debt ratios,” the investigators reported in 2021. “High-earning Black applicants with less debt were rejected more often than high-earning White applicants who have more debt.”
Redlining is real and has been a problem for generations. One of the great issues in equity surrounds generational wealth, in which homeownership is a foundational piece. And despite federal policies, people of color have been and continue to be disproportionately harmed by prejudicial lending practices.
This is the epitome of systemic racism. We can’t change the past, but we can uproot ongoing transgressions.
New requirements proposed for the Community Reinvestment Act will be discussed by federal banking policymakers, and one of the more common-sense ideas is for the reinvestment act to explicitly consider bank activity by race and ethnicity when examining these institutions for adhering to the act’s goal. Another rule change, however, could be damaging to rural communities in northeast Indiana.
Enacted in 1977, the Community Reinvestment Act has directed trillions in loans, investments and services to low- and moderate-income communities in a manner “consistent with the safe and sound operation of such institutions.”
This was the first attempt at a federal policy to deal with redlining by assessing heavy fines to institutions that didn’t live up to the federal standard. It’s enforced by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
And it was a good start, but as the evidence has shown, one of the act’s biggest flaws was not requiring racial and ethnic demographics. Over 98% of U.S. banks have a passing CRA grade. If this sounds to you like grade inflation, you’re in good company.
“(Ninety eight percent) of the banks currently regulated receive at least a satisfactory rating, yet we still have lenders, here in Indiana, who were charged with redlining,” reported HomesteadCS, a Lafayette-based housing advocacy group quoted in an Aug. 5 letter to federal policymakers concerning proposed new rules.
Last December, Old National Bank settled with a central Indiana housing group that filed a federal suit earlier that fall. Filed by Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, the suit claimed that of 2,250 mortgage loans the bank made in the Indianapolis metropolitan area in 2019 and 2020, only 37 were made to Black borrowers. Old National and Fair Housing are working together to rectify the problem, including opening loan production offices in predominantly Black neighborhoods in Indianapolis.
Not all benefits of the CRA are based in urban communities. Indeed, one worrisome problem is that regulators want to reclassify 23 Indiana banks to categories that would either eliminate or severely curtail their current mandate for community reinvestment.
If allowed to happen, the effects would be felt not just in places such as Fort Wayne but in rural communities, said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana. Avila, Kendallville and Huntington each have a bank that would be reclassified and would no longer have community development finance responsibilities.
Data is critical not just for setting internal financial policies, but for crafting sound public policy. What some consider burdensome and bureaucratic, others see as a way to hold an industry accountable not just to shareholders but to the people these institutions are chartered to serve.
Community reinvestment is not just essential for Fort Wayne but the rest of northeast Indiana, too.