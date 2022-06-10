Indiana will dedicate $25 million toward acquiring and preserving open lands across the state for permanent conservation, the Department of Natural Resources announced last month. That’s the largest single investment for conservation in Indiana’s history.
Money for the program, known as the Next Level Conservation Trust, comes from the state’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The DNR will be contacting local governments to identify land worth procuring for conservation, and also plans on reaching out to community organizations and environmental groups.
Projects proposed for conservation trust funding will come from two sources, the state says: the DNR and the general public – local units of government, corporations or financially capable nonprofit organizations, such as Fort Wayne’s Friends of the Rivers.
Friends of the Rivers partnered with Fort Wayne City Utilities and launched Clean Drains Fort Wayne, an effort to educate the public about water quality. Past president Ron Menze said conservation trust funding is worth looking into.
“Our first couple of years were involved with getting the canal boat Sweet Breeze up and operating,” Menze said. “When you have a group of volunteers and you get handed a riverboat and nobody knows how to run a riverboat on Fort Wayne waters, that kind of consumes your time for the first couple of years.
“We, like everybody else, had a year off for COVID. So for the last two years, ’21 and ’22, we’ve had an active program with city utilities on Clean Drains Fort Wayne.”
The Next Level Conservation Trust will acquire property for new and existing parks, archaeological and historical sites, state forests, nature preserves, state fish and wildlife areas, wetlands, conservation areas, recreation areas, and river corridors. Guidelines are set to encourage public-private partnerships and ensure projects are located within every region of the state.
Money in the conservation trust may be used for the costs of land purchases and expenses related to acquisition, such as engineering. Funding may not be used for properties acquired through eminent domain, trail construction, construction or removal of structures, removal or remediation of hazardous substances, wastewater treatment, or for the restoration of historic structures.
The maximum amount of money from the conservation trust for any single project is limited only by the ability to complete the project in a timely manner, the DNR says. The minimum project must be at least $100,000.
For every $3 requested from the conservation trust, at least $1 must be matched by the grant-winning governmental unit or community organization. Matching funds may include donated property; money from other state conservation programs; improvements that preserve the property or return it to its natural state; improvements to adjoining properties that enhance the project’s conservation value; and any federal, local, nonprofit or private funding donated for the project.
A recent poll commissioned by Audubon Great Lakes and conducted by Public Opinion Strategies – a prominent Republican polling firm – found 94% of Hoosier voters believe state leaders should strengthen or maintain the state’s current wetland protections, and 92% say “issues involving protecting fish and wildlife habitat, lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands” are important.
The Next Level Conservation Trust offers a sorely needed funding mechanism for efforts to safeguard wetlands and save natural resources for future generations of Hoosiers to enjoy. We encourage the city of Fort Wayne, Allen County government and nonprofits such as Friends of the Rivers to identify areas for conservation and consider applying for conservation trust funding.