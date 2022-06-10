Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette Lillie pads sit on the water during an open house at Scott Wetlands on Saturday. The constructed wetlands at Camp Scott are fed by a 1.7 million gallon underground storage tank and pump station. The underground tank collects storm water. The water then moves through a series of wetland areas before it enters the storage pond. A three-quarter mile path around the preserve lets visitors experience the natural beauty of Camp Scott without disturbing the habitat.