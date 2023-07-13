The NewAllen Alliance announced last month that the mostly rural area it serves welcomed $64 million in projects over the past four years.
Formed in 1991 by the cities of New Haven and Woodburn, towns of Grabill, Leo-Cedarville and Monroeville, and unincorporated communities of Harlan and Hoagland, the alliance’s mission, according to its website, is to foster a coordinated effort in community and economic development, resulting in new investment, job creation and improved quality of life.
The Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs awarded the alliance an Indiana Stellar Community designation in 2018, which came with funding for implementing a development plan: the East Allen Rural Revival. The announcement on June 14 reported some astonishing success stories:
• Woodburn’s Phoenix Manor, the reuse of a vacant elementary school into 33 senior housing units.
• New Haven’s Kady Gene Cove, a 50-unit senior housing project.
• Grabill’s downtown revitalization that included new sidewalks and lighting.
• Leo-Cedarville’s downtown revitalization that provided a pedestrian-friendly streetscape.
• Monroeville’s park project that included a half-mile asphalt trail, a splash pad, two playgrounds and parking upgrades.
• And park improvements in Harlan and Hoagland.
Another $13 million for the Cedar Creek Parks Trail and Amstutz Road are expected to be bid this year and in 2024, respectively.
“What our communities have accomplished has been a regional, cohesive effort to improve sense of place, quality of life, and economic development opportunities in east Allen County,” Tim Roy, president of the alliance, told The Journal Gazette. “Through the accumulation of these efforts, our communities are making themselves better places to live. They are working to keep their home-grown residents, and in the process are becoming more attractive to those moving from outside the region.”
Indeed, between 2010 and 2020, the population in east Allen County grew 11% and the workforce expanded by 5%, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. During that same time period, more than half of Indiana’s rural counties saw declines in residents.
Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters is encouraged by the population growth.
“The proof is in the numbers, and they show that our desire to enhance the quality of life through leveraging capital dollars is paying great dividends by bringing more residents to that part of our community,” he said in a statement.
A primary goal of economic stability is to offset the impact of population shifts of retirement and workforce participation. Because employers are having difficulty filling positions with the unemployment rate at a record low, population growth has become a fundamental economic strategy.
From 2019 to 2022, 354 residential building permits were issued in east Allen County, bringing an $83 million investment to the area, according to the Allen County Building Department.
“What we’ve been working to do through (the East Allen Rural Revival) initiative is to be smart about where this growth occurs by focusing on revitalization in or near the built environment or existing communities,” said Kristi Sturtz, acting NewAllen rural liaison, in a statement.
The next focus of the alliance will be to increase visitation to the east Allen County communities through “backyard tourism” – encouraging nearby residents to explore or reconnect with places close to home. Between 2019 and 2022, the area saw a 35% increase in festival attendance.
The communities of east Allen County are motivated to continuously improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for their residents, and the NewAllen Alliance advocates on their behalf. It brings the needs of the communities to regional and state organizations that haven’t the resources to give individual attention to every small city, town or unincorporated community.
As last month’s impact report on the East Allen Rural Revival initiative demonstrates, when communities work together, great things can be achieved.