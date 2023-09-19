State troopers issued more than 200 traffic tickets during targeted patrols in the Fort Wayne area over the past three weekends, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Sunday.
The night patrols this past Friday and Saturday focused on impaired driving, and for good reason. State police say they are seeing a disturbing rise in people driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.
“We’re finding intoxicated (drivers) after the bars close at 2 a.m.; we’re finding intoxicated drivers at 6 in the morning, 7 in the morning,” Indiana State Police Master Trooper Nick Klinghammer told WRTV Indianapolis last week.
In all of 2022, state police investigated 2,787 cases of operating while intoxicated. Through Sept. 8, the law enforcement agency has investigated 2,737 OWI cases in 2023. Fort Wayne police officers have probed 23 OWI cases – since June – according to the department’s online activity log.
Two state troopers have died in the line of duty this year, including Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, of Auburn – struck by a car driven by a person under the influence of drugs in March. A 15-year veteran of the state police and District 22’s Trooper of the Year in 2012, Bailey was deploying stop sticks on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County to slow the vehicle.
Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, has been charged with murder; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, resulting in death. Sands’ trial is slated to begin March 6, 2024, in Wabash County, two days before the first anniversary of Bailey’s death.
More than 10,000 people in the U.S. die each year in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Because of dedicated efforts such as the Indiana State Police’s targeted patrols, rates of alcohol-related driving and resulting fatalities have dropped since the 1980s.
Still, alcohol-impaired drivers get behind the wheel millions of times each year, the CDC says. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has reviewed strategies that have been demonstrated to be effective in reducing or preventing people from driving under the influence.
It is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.08% in Indiana. Here, publicized sobriety checkpoints that allow police to briefly stop vehicles to check drivers for impairment, and high-visibility saturation patrols such as the Indiana State Police’s ticketing efforts over the past three weeks are conducted regularly.
But more can be done. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says ignition interlocks installed in vehicles to measure alcohol on drivers’ breath are highly effective at preventing repeat offenses.
Lawmakers could explore requiring all drivers convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol, including first-time offenders, to pay for the installation of ignition interlocks on their vehicles before the reinstatement of their driving privileges. In the Hoosier State, such devices are required only after a second OWI charge.
About 37 people daily in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes – that’s one person every 39 minutes, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports. Every one of these deaths is preventable.
If you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service or a sober friend. If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
Dangerous decisions by intoxicated drivers are imperiling others, as well as themselves and their passengers. In the age of Uber and mobile phones, there’s no excuse for impaired driving.