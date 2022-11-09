Last week, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed Allen County Superior Court’s Fran Gull as special judge in the case against a man accused of killing two teenage girls in Carroll County five years ago.
Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13. The girls’ bodies were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trails on Feb. 14, 2017, after they didn’t arrive at an agreed-upon pickup spot from a hike the day prior.
Circuit Judge Benjamin Diener signed a motion Nov. 3 to transfer Allen away from the city of almost 3,000 to the custody of the Indiana Department of Correction. Hours later, court records showed Diener filed an order of recusal with the Indiana Supreme Court.
In an email to news media Thursday, state Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said, “A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal.” But according to the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct, they shouldn’t decline to hear cases solely to avoid criticism or political tension, either.
“Unwarranted disqualification may bring public disfavor to the court and to the judge personally,” says commentary accompanying Rule 2.7 of the Code of Judicial Conduct. “The dignity of the court, the judge’s respect for fulfillment of judicial duties, and a proper concern for the burdens that may be imposed upon the judge’s colleagues require that a judge not use disqualification to avoid cases that present difficult, controversial, or unpopular issues.”
John McGauley, court executive for Allen Superior Court, said it is possible the murder trial could take place in Allen County. “But for now,” he said, “it’s in Carroll County, and (Gull) is going there.”
Diener didn’t say why he recused himself from the Allen case, which made headlines across the country, but did explain his reason for transferring the defendant into the care of the Department of Correction: concern for Allen’s safety.
In the order to transfer, Diener wrote, “This finding is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case.” He said the court found Allen to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”
Diener also addressed what he called the “public bloodlust for information” in the case, calling it dangerous and saying all public servants working on the case do not feel safe or protected.
Calls to Diener’s office were not answered Tuesday.
Neither the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office nor the Indiana State Police Post in Lafayette reported receiving threats of violence concerning the Allen case.
Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told The Journal Gazette on Monday, “I am not aware of any threats in regards to this case. I know that we have not had any threats in my office. We had numerous demands to release the probable cause, but no threats of violence.”
At a news conference announcing the arrest of Allen on Oct. 31, McLeland said his office was granted a request to keep the charging documents and the probable cause affidavit sealed from the public. Consequently, Carroll County residents have no information as to why police and prosecutors believe Allen is the girls’ killer.
It’s not surprising that Liberty and Abigail’s families, friends and neighbors want to know how police and prosecutors came to identify Allen as a suspect in the killings, what the evidence is against him and how long investigators followed that lead. Such information usually is made public following an indictment, particularly in a high- profile double-murder case.
So, it’s no wonder there’s enthusiasm for information, though Diener’s “bloodlust” comment to describe the fervor for facts appears a terrible choice of words.
Judges should disqualify themselves if reasonable people might doubt their impartiality, if they have a personal bias against a defendant or if they have a conflict of interest in hearing a case.
And they should clearly state the reason for a recusal, even though state law doesn’t require one.
It’s one thing for a judge to transfer a case in order to better ensure a fair trial for the defendant, but it’s quite another for a judge to recuse from a case out of fear of the fallout. That simply passes responsibility to another judge.