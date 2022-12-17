Scientists did a gut check on mice and the critters have given researchers something to run on.
Our desire to exercise may have to do with a microbe in the belly. A team from the University of Pennsylvania reported that it found a specific microorganism that stimulates a rodent’s desire to run, according to a study published Wednesday in Nature.
University of Pennsylvania microbiologist Christoph Thaiss studied mice bred to have a lot of genetic and behavioral variation. His team found more than a fivefold difference in how far the mice ran on wheels in their cages.
Some mice covered more than 30 kilometers in 48 hours; others were the mouse equivalent of a 1990s slacker. However, the better-performing mice were experiencing a more intense runner’s high.
Thaiss’ team found that differences in running performance within a large group of lab mice were primarily attributable to the presence of specific gut bacterial species in the higher-performing animals, according to a Penn Medicine News release.
The researchers traced this effect to small molecules called metabolites that the bacteria produce – metabolites that stimulate sensory nerves in the gut to enhance activity in a motivation-controlling brain region during exercise.
“If we can confirm the presence of a similar pathway in humans, it could offer an effective way to boost people’s levels of exercise to improve public health generally,” said Thaiss.
Thaiss said exploring this pathway “might also yield easier methods for modifying motivation and mood in settings such as addiction and depression.”