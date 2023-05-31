The city will host a public meeting next week on possible improvements to the Broadway and Taylor Street corridors.
“This is a known area where we have safety issues with vehicles and pedestrians and other types of mobilities,” City Engineer Patrick Zaharako told The Journal Gazette. “It’s a very busy corridor, and it’s going to be getting busier with all the commercial entities in that area, and with Electric Works going on. It creates lots of conflict points.”
American Structurepoint is completing a study update for improvements along Broadway, from Wall Street to Creighton Avenue, and along Taylor, from Nelson Street to Fairfield Avenue. Zaharako said the city is looking at a multimillion-dollar project, but the exact cost is still being determined. The city anticipates applying for federal funding to help complete the enhancements.
The city expects the project to include a new, single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Taylor, improved sidewalks, traffic-calming features, new lighting, new road surfacing and landscaping.
At the meeting, a team from the city’s Public Works Division will discuss the area’s needs, proposed improvements to address those needs, and next steps for the proposed project.
City personnel will answer questions and collect input from attendees.
“We’ll just be showing people the area we’re looking at, and getting their input on ideas for what they think would make this area safer for everybody,” Zaharako said. “We think of a lot of things, but we can’t think of everything.”
If you work or live in the Broadway and Taylor corridors, or frequently drive those areas, consider attending the public meeting June 7. It’s an opportunity for your ideas and concerns to be addressed as the city works to make the area safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.