You can be forgiven if, with all of the other news these days, you missed what in Columbus, Ohio, is undoubtedly the really big story.
CNN has reported that Ohio State University successfully registered a trademark for the word “The.”
Yep, that little three-letter article that in this use – The Ohio State University – says clearly there is only one.
But skate lightly if you want to chortle about this three-year battle around Buckeye athletes and fans.
Player introductions emphasizing “The Ohio State University” for alums of the prestigious Big 10 school became such a popular meme it was parodied on “Saturday Night Live,” reports CNN. “The university started using ‘the’ with its name in 1986 when the institution introduced a new logo in the hopes of moving away from the OSU symbol. … The move was intended in part to distinguish it from two other schools with the same initials – Oregon State University and Oklahoma State University.”
If you are wondering what kind of legal bill accompanies a three-year effort to trademark a common three-letter word, consider the real reason for most trademark cases. According to CNN, “The university’s trademark and licensing program generates an average of more than $12.5 million annually in revenue.”
That’s a lot of “The”s on caps and sweatshirts.