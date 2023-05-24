College students who are parents have it hard. They juggle work and family responsibilities while going to class, often struggling to find affordable child care.
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne knows the difficulty such students face. Beginning June 5, the start of the summer term, the college will offer a new child care option for student parents.
In partnership with the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, the college will open a YMCA Child Watch site exclusively for students’ children at a recently renovated space at Ivy Tech’s Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
A student survey conducted last fall identified the need for campus child care, the college said in a news release Thursday. Research from The Education Trust suggests that student parents across the nation often grapple to make ends meet.
Key findings from The Education Trust study puts student parents’ struggles in perspective:
• There is no state in which a student parent can work 10 hours per week at minimum wage and afford both tuition and child care at a public university.
• A student parent would need to work 52 hours per week to cover child care and tuition at a four-year public college.
• The out-of-pocket cost of attending a public university is 2 to 5 times higher for student parents than for their childless peers.
Blake Zickafoose, executive director of the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA, can relate with Ivy Tech students who need child care.
“I’m a solo parent to a toddler and … I know that without child care, I wouldn’t be able to work,” she said. “It’s the same thing for students.
“If they don’t have child care readily available, then they’re not going to be able to go to school,” Zickafoose said. “This is huge for them.”
Children of student parents can be registered at the start of each eight-week term. The total fee for each eight-week term of care will be $150.
There are also costs at the beginning of each semester: $50 for one child and $25 for each additional child. The daily drop-in rate is $20.
Capacity will be limited to 30 children at a time, and registration is open. Students must pre-register before using either the daily drop-in or regular services at link.ivytech.edu/childwatch. Drop-ins can be scheduled at link.ivytech.edu/drop-in.
It’s important that federal and state lawmakers support student parents, who are disproportionately single, students of color, and from low-income backgrounds. Just 53% of Indiana’s high school graduating class of 2020 chose to go to college – a drop from 65% five years ago. Helping students struggling to find child care and meet basic needs could provide more college graduates for Hoosier employers.
Campus leaders, too, should help students struggling to find child care and meet basic needs – particularly during this current period of high inflation.
Cicelle Beemon, program assistant for the Purdue Fort Wayne Women’s Center, told The Journal Gazette the university is currently working to find financial aid to assist its student parents.
Student parents are making sacrifices to build a better future for themselves and their children. Kudos to Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne for making it easier for such students to complete their degree.