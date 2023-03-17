Readying young children for kindergarten is much more than ensuring they know their 123s and ABCs. Preschool prepares little ones to become learners, and 267 Allen County children are enrolled in Indiana’s On My Way Pre-K, a state program providing access to high-quality preschools to students from low-income households.
Indiana is now accepting applications for On My Way Pre-K for the 2023-24 school year. Last year’s enrollment was the largest since the program was established as a pilot in 2015.
“We enrolled more than 6,200 children in 2022 and expect to enroll even more this year,” said Courtney Penn, director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, the state agency that runs On My Way Pre-K. “As we enroll an even larger group of children, we know more will be better prepared to succeed throughout their school years.”
Last year, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration released the results of two first-of-their-kind studies of On My Way Pre-K. They laid out the successes of early childhood education – and a needed statewide emphasis on kindergarten-readiness.
The first, a study by the Center for Early Learning at Purdue University, followed 376 children enrolled in On My Way Pre-K programs over several years. It found they outperformed comparative children on the statewide ILEARN English/language arts tests in grades 3 and 4.
The second study, a Kindergarten Readiness Indicators assessment by the University of Chicago, measured oral language, literacy and math skills of 1,608 children of the 2,476 enrolled in On My Way Pre-K classrooms in the spring of 2021. It compared their kindergarten-readiness with the national norms of higher-income children.
On average, On My Way Pre-K students scored at or above those national targets on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills – still below the national average in most cases, but better than students with no access to quality preschool.
“The studies show that Indiana’s investment in high-quality early education for the children of lower-income families is helping our youngest learners achieve at their greatest potential for years to come,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said last year after the studies’ release.
The governor proposed expanding On My Way Pre-K this legislative session by raising the income criteria from 127% to 138% of the federal poverty limit, making 5,000 more families eligible for preschool tuition assistance next school year.
“Using the 2022 numbers, 127% for a family of four would have been $35,242.50 ($16.94 an hour for one full-time worker) while 138% would be $38,295 ($18.41 an hour for one full-time worker),” Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, told The Journal Gazette after Holcomb proposed the increase.
Senate Bill 375, authored by Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, would’ve raised On My Way Pre-K income eligibility to 260% of the federal poverty level. It died in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Early childhood education advocates such as the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children are following House Bill 1591, Executive Director Dianna Wallace told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. Dealing with several education matters, it would remove some restrictions on how the Office of the Secretary of Family and Social Services may award instruction grants, as well as the pilot program designation to On My Way Pre-K.
Whether Holcomb will get his proposed increase in On My Way Pre-K eligibility remains to be seen. Nearly half of the House budget, 48%, will fund K-12 education, which will get a nearly $2 billion cash infusion over the current appropriation. But about a third of that new funding is earmarked for school choice vouchers.
“We know that in children, 90% of their brain growth happens before they celebrate their fifth birthday. We also know that families – more than ever before in the history of our state and this nation – are in need of those quality opportunities for their young children to thrive,” Wallace said. “Investing in high-quality early care and education for children from low-income households gives their parents and guardians the educational opportunities that can lift the entire family out of poverty.”
The need for access to state-supported early learning outpaces opportunity here and in smaller, more rural areas. Six of the Hoosier State’s 92 counties have zero On My Way Pre-K participants this school year.
The next steps in the prekindergarten program’s evolution must be state incentives for public and private investments to expand quality preschool centers in less-populated counties, as well as financial aid for early childhood educators through scholarships and small-business grants to increase the number of instructors.
Giving more Hoosier children access to On My Way Pre-K by increasing the income criteria by 11% this legislative session, as the governor proposed, qualifies as a good start on a long-term investment to benefit these young learners, as well as the state as a whole.