During good times or bad, at least some of Indiana’s electricity and gas companies will be before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission seeking permission to charge ratepayers more for services that customers cannot easily do without.
Within the past few months, under a provision of state law not available to residents trying to balance their household budgets, two central Indiana public electric companies were granted permission to impose a short-term rate hike. Utilities experiencing a spike in fuel prices may ask that they be allowed to pass those costs on to their customers immediately.
The IURC allowed Duke to raise its rates by 16% from July through September; AES was granted the power to up its prices by 12% from September through November.
Then last month, NIPSCO asked the state commission for the OK to increase its rates permanently in phases in 2023 and 2024. The result: NIPSCO’s customers in northeast Indiana would be charged 16.5% more for their electricity.
But while the publicly held electric companies make eloquent cases for their increases:
• Indiana is one of the few states where more than half of its electricity is still produced by burning dirty, expensive coal. Though some of our coal-fired power plants have been shuttered, a recently released U.S. News and World Report analysis based on 2019 EPA data says Indiana was the third-worst state for air pollution.
• The poorest customers inordinately feel the pain from rate hikes and energy price surges. In May, the Indianapolis Star quoted a study that found 265,000 Hoosier households had their electric power shut off during the past two years – “the third most of any state across the country, according to the available data,” the Star reported.
• And it is a state whose legislative leaders have repeatedly tried to prop up the continued use of coal and rejected initiatives that would encourage its citizens to seek maximum energy efficiency in their homes and businesses or to pursue relief from rising utility rates by harnessing solar power on their own.
Utilities don’t go through the process for short- or long-term rate increases without valid reasons. The pandemic, war, workforce and supply-chain issues – energy companies are facing the same cost pressures other industries are struggling with these days.
But it’s also predictable that most utility companies will use legitimate evidence of increased costs to ask for a significantly higher raise than they can ultimately prove the need for. AES, for instance, initially asked for a 19% temporary rate hike, which would have cost an average customer an extra $24.39 a month. Instead, the 12% increase the commission granted added $15.79 to that customer’s bill.
During this volatile, post-pandemic season, the IURC, which routinely cuts back on what utilities say they are due, must be especially vigilant in reviewing requests such as NIPSCO’s.
The price of propping up then decommissioning old coal plants and diversifying the state’s power sources will add to the cost of electricity for a while. However, consumer advocates maintain the long-term result will be not just cleaner but cheaper power.
But in the meantime, we need to remember the heavier burden all of this imposes on Hoosier families less able than ever to adjust to higher utility rates.
The Indiana Citizens Action Coalition has asked the state to create something they’re calling the Utility Affordability Task Force to see that the poor don’t bear the brunt of the changing energy costs by offering them more help with energy-efficiency practices and better protection against price surges and shutoffs.
No matter what else lies ahead for Hoosier energy consumers, that seems like a good idea.