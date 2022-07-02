The Fourth of July is when we commemorate our nation’s founding by exploding enough fireworks and shells that it sounds as if we’re at war with every other nation on earth.
OK, yes, we commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. We put up flags and don red, white and blue material. Some take time to consider who we are as a nation, where we are today and where we’re going.
And then there’s eating and drinking. And we do lots of it. According to WalletHub, Americans will spend $7.7 billion on food for July Fourth. That’s more than Vermont’s total expenditures in 2021.
Here are some other big numbers from WalletHub’s survey.
150 million: Number of hot dogs eaten each Fourth of July.
$1.4+ billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on Fourth of July beer and wine.
$2.4+ billion: Estimated amount spent on fireworks (66% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4).
$6.9 million: Value of American flags imported annually.
47.9 million: Number of people who travel 50 miles or more from home for the Fourth of July.
The figure on travel is significant. Given that this country has endured a pandemic since March 2020, it’s good to see people out again. In that vein, we wish all our readers a joyous and safe weekend with friends and family.