In November, the Northwest Allen County Schools Board hired consultant Education Elements to assist the district in establishing a five-year strategic plan. Its purpose: to improve the experiences of students, their families and NACS employees.
Representatives of Education Elements emphasized the importance of including the many perspectives of the school community in the plan. When the information-gathering process began in January, an avalanche of comments buried the 18 members of the plan’s steering committee. Clearly, sound advice.
Superintendent Wayne Barker presented the final version of the plan to the school board Monday. It reflects the concerns, thoughts and wishes of 6,467 completed surveys and 91 focus group participants – about double the number Education Elements says it usually sees – an outstanding achievement by any measure.
NACS received nearly twice the number of responses on its plan than received for the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan, the county’s latest development guide that will inform every decision within Allen County for a generation.
“We certainly had a goal to increase community engagement, and we were blown away with the responses that we received from our community,” Barker told The Journal Gazette. “We got a really good response rate that shared many, many positive things. But we also had things that were shared with us that gave us some opportunities for growth.”
Eighty percent of the surveys said NACS provides students with a high-quality education. Yet, just 54% agreed the district supports students’ individual career interests, 45% said NACS addresses students’ emotional needs and 42% said the district makes it easy to communicate with district leadership.
“We heard overwhelmingly from our community that they want an increased focus on preparing kids directly for the workforce,” Barker said of calls for more career and technical education training. “The good part about that is it’s going to help us now to execute a plan, because the community was so much in favor of it.”
Identifying areas of improvement from the responses was difficult, Barker said, but the district’s focus will be on these four areas over the next five years: personalized learning experiences; student and staff wellness; community and belonging; and trust and transparency.
Below each topic are between four and five goals the district hopes to achieve. One example under the personalized learning experiences area is having “consistent and developmentally appropriate grading and homework practices.”
If that sounds as if parents are concerned about the amount of homework their children are expected to complete each evening, Barker says that’s a fair assumption.
“As we’ve gotten bigger, it’s harder to be consistent between buildings,” he said. “Aligning the expectations across all of our schools so that they all have a similar experience will be key.”
School board member Darren Vogt said the latter of the plan’s four topics is of particular importance.
“We need to make sure we’re communicating with parents and with students and making sure they understand what the goals are of the school corporation,” Vogt told The Journal Gazette. “We’re going to do things like quarterly newsletters from the administration, from the school board, so people understand where we’re going.”
The debate around mask-wearing in schools was especially heated at NACS, particularly after Gov. Eric Holcomb ended the statewide mask mandate in early April 2021 while keeping mask requirements in place for schools and state buildings.
The school board suspended public comment in September 2021 and shifted to a virtual format in October as safety concerns increased. In-person meetings with public comment resumed in January 2022.
Barker said the strategic planning process started as a result of the unrest that gripped the school community during the worst of the pandemic. That’s why community consent and input are at the heart of the new plan.
“If we keep asking the community what it thinks, and we do it over and over, and we do it one conversation at a time, we can build back that trust,” he said. “It certainly had gotten divided, and that was very sad. But it really got divided over political and social issues more than it did over things that were actually happening in our schools.”
American participation in civic life is essential to sustaining a democratic form of government. Of increasing concern to social and political scientists are the declining levels of civic engagement across the country, a tendency first measured several decades ago. A lack of a sense of obligation has reduced participation in community organizations and elections.
With nearly 6,500 submitted surveys and the comments of 91 focus group participants informing NACS’ new strategic plan, district residents, students and staff members are bucking the national trend. It’s an auspicious start to achieving the district’s vision of a school system where, as Barker said, “all can belong, grow, connect and lead.”