Bicycling has a new look and velocity. E-bikes, pedal-powered two-wheelers fitted with electric motors, are growing in popularity on streets and bike trails across the country and around the state.
Experts predict 1 million e-bikes will be sold in the U.S. this year, the Associated Press reported last week. They have the potential to limit driving and reduce vehicle emissions, transportation experts say. But mountain bikers worry the presence of e-bikes on unpaved trails where motorized vehicles were once banned will lead to access limitations to some popular paths.
A lawsuit filed by a collection of conservation groups led a judge to rule on May 24 that the National Park Service must study how e-bikes might affect wildlife and trail erosion. Before the suit, the park service treated e-bikes as motorized vehicles and allowed them access only on motorcycle trails. Now, e-bikes are banned on park service trails until the study is completed, its findings are documented and the public is given time to comment.
The park service’s trail system includes 18,000 miles of trails in properties within the Bureau of Land Management and another 16,000 miles of trails in national parks. If the study goes well and the environmental impact of e-bikes is found to be minimal, enthusiasts could see a new set of federal trails designated just for e-bikes in the near future.