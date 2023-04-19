Franke Park has provided recreational opportunities to Fort Wayne residents for more than 100 years. Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief money for the first phase of a multiyear facelift to the park at 3411 Sherman Blvd.
Construction on Phase 1 of what the city Parks and Recreation Department is calling “the Franke Park Renaissance” will begin next month. It will take 18 to 20 months to complete, Alec Johnson, deputy director of planning and development for the parks department, told council members.
“Phase 1 includes a new entrance into the park off of Goshen Avenue, including a new bridge over Spy Run Creek; a new rentable, year-round, 400-person-capacity pavilion; a new first come, first served open air pavilion; improvements to Spy Run Creek; and a paved, multi-use trail that will be located adjacent to the new entry along Goshen Road and connecting residential neighborhoods southwest of the park,” April McCampbell, manager of communications for the parks department, told The Journal Gazette.
The new multi-use paths will add about a half-mile to the park’s existing trails, she said.
The parks department worked on the Franke Park plan for two years, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel told the City Council. It could take more than 15 years to implement all six phases of construction and cost between $80 million and $100 million. Additional amenities include mountain bike trail reconfigurations, enhancements to Shoaff Lake and the frog pond, and improvements to the Foellinger Theatre parking lot.
Tripadvisor’s “Best Things To Do in Fort Wayne” includes two Franke Park attractions: the Foellinger Theatre, at No. 18, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, at No. 1. The improvements planned for Franke Park should increase the park’s use and prepare it to serve the recreational needs of generations of residents to come.