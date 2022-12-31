2021: Nancy Stewart, Susan Mendenhall, arts community influencers
2020: Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator
2019: Pastor Javier Mondragon, Bridge of Grace community development organization
2018: Patti Hays, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Rachel Tobin-Smith and Faith Van Gilder, founders of Advancing Voices of Women
2017: Dr. Deborah McMahan, Fort Wayne-Allen County health commissioner
2016: Dan Wire, advocate for the rivers
2015: Chuck Surack, founder and president of Sweetwater
2014: FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson and Board President Mark GiaQuinta
2013: Michael Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health System
2012: Irene Walters, executive director of university relations at IPFW, community volunteer
2011: Larry Wardlaw, chairman of Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, community volunteer
2010: Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, and Minn Myint Nan Tin, executive director of the Burmese Advocacy Center
2009: Lynn Reecer, co-founder and president of Aboite New Trails
2008: Jane Avery, executive director of Community Harvest Food Bank
2007: Jeff Krull, director of the Allen County Public Library
2006: Hana Stith, founder and curator of the African/African-American Museum
2005: John Stafford, director of the Community Research Institute at IPFW
2004: Shirley Woods, founder of the Euell A. Wilson Center
2003: Donald Andorfer, Sister Elise Kriss, university presidents; Chancellor Mike Wartell
2002: Judges Fran Gull, Steve Sims and John Surbeck, court reform activists
2001: Jim Kelley, philanthropist
2000: Rosetta Moses Hill, education activist
1999: Father Tom O’Connor, founder, St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen
1998: Phil, Joann, Matt, Glen and Ryan Nixon, activists for bike trails, traffic safety
1997: Jane Novak, mental health advocate
1996: Ternae Jordan, Stop the Madness founder
1995: Ian Rolland, Lincoln National CEO, community activist
1994: Irene Walters, Mike Hawfield and Patty Martone, Fort Wayne bicentennial organizers
1993: Jane and Tom Dustin, environmentalists
1992: Joyce Schlatter, Fort Wayne Community Foundation specialist
1991: Don Wolf, founder of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Connection
1990: Brenda Robinson, director of Old Fort YMCA
1989: Dr. David Porter, child abuse prevention specialist/advocate
1988: Paul Clarke, philanthropist and founder of Fort Wayne Community Foundation