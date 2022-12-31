2021: Nancy Stewart, Susan Mendenhall, arts community influencers

2020: Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department administrator

2019: Pastor Javier Mondragon, Bridge of Grace community development organization

2018: Patti Hays, Marilyn Moran-Townsend, Rachel Tobin-Smith and Faith Van Gilder, founders of Advancing Voices of Women

2017: Dr. Deborah McMahan, Fort Wayne-Allen County health commissioner

2016: Dan Wire, advocate for the rivers

2015: Chuck Surack, founder and president of Sweetwater

2014: FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson and Board President Mark GiaQuinta

2013: Michael Packnett, president and CEO of Parkview Health System

2012: Irene Walters, executive director of university relations at IPFW, community volunteer

2011: Larry Wardlaw, chairman of Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, community volunteer

2010: Meg Distler, executive director of the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, and Minn Myint Nan Tin, executive director of the Burmese Advocacy Center

2009: Lynn Reecer, co-founder and president of Aboite New Trails

2008: Jane Avery, executive director of Community Harvest Food Bank

2007: Jeff Krull, director of the Allen County Public Library

2006: Hana Stith, founder and curator of the African/African-American Museum

2005: John Stafford, director of the Community Research Institute at IPFW

2004: Shirley Woods, founder of the Euell A. Wilson Center

2003: Donald Andorfer, Sister Elise Kriss, university presidents; Chancellor Mike Wartell

2002: Judges Fran Gull, Steve Sims and John Surbeck, court reform activists

2001: Jim Kelley, philanthropist

2000: Rosetta Moses Hill, education activist

1999: Father Tom O’Connor, founder, St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen

1998: Phil, Joann, Matt, Glen and Ryan Nixon, activists for bike trails, traffic safety

1997: Jane Novak, mental health advocate

1996: Ternae Jordan, Stop the Madness founder

1995: Ian Rolland, Lincoln National CEO, community activist

1994: Irene Walters, Mike Hawfield and Patty Martone, Fort Wayne bicentennial organizers

1993: Jane and Tom Dustin, environmentalists

1992: Joyce Schlatter, Fort Wayne Community Foundation specialist

1991: Don Wolf, founder of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Community Schools Study Connection

1990: Brenda Robinson, director of Old Fort YMCA

1989: Dr. David Porter, child abuse prevention specialist/advocate

1988: Paul Clarke, philanthropist and founder of Fort Wayne Community Foundation