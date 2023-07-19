People with disabilities are among the beneficiaries of the strong post-pandemic rebound in the job market. Two weeks ago, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics added another data point to that trend.
The number of employed individuals with disabilities spiked by about 175,000 in June to 7.6 million nationally, the bureau reported July 7. Employment within that community is higher now than at any point since June 2008, the earliest such data is available.
A quarter of the U.S. population lives with a disability, advocates estimate. Yet that community continues to face barriers to employment, resulting in just 4% of workers self-identifying as disabled.
Analysts say the job gains are the result of steady labor demand due to an ongoing shortage of workers in many parts of the country and the decreasing stigma of work-from-home accommodations since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patti Hays, chief executive officer of the AWS Foundation, an Allen County agency that assists children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in living independently, said working remotely has been a boon to many local residents with disabilities.
“Think when you ask a group of people to join you downstairs for a meeting: The person with a disability must navigate the distance plus potentially bring any adaptive equipment with them,” Hays told The Journal Gazette. “For the job where everyone works remotely, you may not even know co-workers have a disability.”
Transportation continues to be the principal barrier to inclusive employment locally and elsewhere. While public transportation in Fort Wayne meets Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, said John Guingrich, president and CEO of The League (which advocates for those who are blind or have other disabilities), fixed routes aren’t able to fully support employment for a factory’s second or third shift. Other options, such as Uber and taxis, are rarely accessible and too expensive for someone making lower wages.
Guingrich said it’s hard to say what the employment increase has been locally. Disclosing a disability to an employer is an individual choice, he told The Journal Gazette, and not everyone chooses to self-identify.
“People with disabilities are just as diverse in their employment as our nondisabled peers. Each individual has their own interests, skills, knowledge and abilities,” he said. “I know people with disabilities in customer service, hospitality and retail, and I also know people with disabilities that are business owners, work in government, lead major financial institutions and more.”
Workplace changes in the wake of the pandemic should force courts to reexamine the defining features of work and empower anti-discrimination laws to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities, according to Michelle Travis, a professor of law at the University of San Francisco and co-director of the school’s Work Law and Justice Program.
“The pandemic has made it impossible to defend continued reliance on unproven assumptions that nearly all jobs are location- and time-dependent, and that nearly all occupations require an entirely uninterrupted work-life,” she wrote in 2021. “For individuals with disabilities, this means that (working in the office) should no longer be treated as ‘essential job functions,’ thereby enabling full assessment of workplace flexibility accommodation requests.”
There’s no putting the remote-work genie back in the bottle. Employee demands for workplace flexibility have not disappeared, and people with disabilities and their advocates have asked for work-from-home options for years, mostly as a result of issues with transportation.
Under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, employers must provide reasonable accommodations to workers with known disabilities, under certain circumstances. Thirty-three years ago, closed-captioning for people who are deaf and screen readers for those who are blind were not the norm. Today, they’re much more accessible.
COVID-19 demonstrated the malleability of the workplace. For individuals with disabilities, many in-office work requirements should no longer be treated as essential job functions.