Ever given much thought to your favorite insect? If you wrinkled your nose at merely pondering the question, remember that butterflies are insects. That makes it an easy choice for many.
Butterflies have the characteristic six legs and three main body parts – head, thorax and abdomen – common to all insects.
This week, fans of butterflies grieved to discover the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added the iconic orange-and-black migrating monarch butterfly to its endangered species list.
Depending on the measurement applied, over the past decade “the group estimates that the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22% and 72%,” reported the Associated Press on Thursday.
Nick Haddad, a conservation biologist at Michigan State University not affiliated with that listing, told the AP the population he studies in the eastern United States has declined 85% to 95% since the 1990s.
“What we’re worried about is the rate of decline,” he said. “It’s very easy to imagine how very quickly this butterfly could become even more imperiled.”
There are many groups and individuals in northeast Indiana who have devoted time and energy to create monarch-friendly areas in an attempt to give the migrating insects – who travel back and forth between Mexico and Canada twice a year – safe places to land, take on nutrients and breed.
Use of pesticides, the elimination of habitats, especially milkweed, and climate change have all been blamed for the monarch’s demise.
Nathaniel Cardelli, general manager of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, which annually hosts a butterfly exhibit for the public, said monarchs have not been part of its exhibits for more than a decade.
At this point, he said, “we are more interested in preserving their natural habitat.” That means the Exploration Garden behind the conservatory has monarch-friendly milkweed plants and other flowering native seeding plants.
Butterflies that are part of the conservatory exhibit are all non-endangered species native to South and Central America, Africa and East Asia, Cardelli said. They are provided to the conservatory by “a bug breeder out of Colorado” and raised specifically for educational purposes.
Some Fort Wayne residents already have reported recent monarch sightings, and Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve is a wonderful place to find them now and in the fall as well as they begin their migration back to Mexico.
If you’re downtown, you can check out the outdoor Exploration Garden at the conservatory. Or, you can contribute to efforts to save the monarchs by planting some milkweed in a corner of your yard, then keep your eyes peeled for those beautiful orange and black insects now endangered.