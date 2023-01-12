In 2019, Dr. Kent Farnsworth sued Lutheran Medical Group after leaving its employment when his five-year contract expired. He claimed Lutheran breached the agreement by changing the terms of his employment, rendering the hospital group’s noncompete clause with the Fort Wayne doctor unenforceable.
The court disagreed, forcing Farnsworth, an internist, either to leave Allen County to practice medicine or wait at least one year before seeing patients locally. An exception was granted for low-income patients at the Matthew 25 health clinic.
State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, says the Farnsworth case isn’t an outlier. He introduced legislation Monday that would prohibit noncompete agreements between hospitals and doctors beginning July 1, and stop physicians from receiving incentives for referring patients to another physician within the same hospital or network.
A similar bill failed to get a hearing in the Senate during the last legislative session.
“I reintroduced it mainly because, especially in our area, we’re seeing some doctors that maybe have their position or their area of practice eliminated, but they still have a noncompete,” Busch told The Journal Gazette Tuesday. “So if they try to stay in the area, maybe go work for a regional county hospital, that noncompete is still following them, and they’re not allowing them to stay in our community.”
Indiana hospitals need physicians. The federal Department of Health and Human Services says the Hoosier State currently is short more than 1,000 doctors.
The situation isn’t likely to improve anytime soon.
The U.S. is facing a growing shortage of tens of thousands of physicians over the next decade – as many as 139,000 by 2033, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
“So when you look at the doctor shortage we already have, and then you look at the fact that there’s been some really marquee cases in Fort Wayne where this is harming doctors, that’s why I decided to bring it back this year,” Busch said.
The state of health care in Indiana is a major theme of this legislative session. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to boost public health spending by about 65%, or $243 million per year, and five of the first eight bills filed Monday by the Senate Republican Caucus concern health care.
Senate Bill 1, authored by Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, would provide $30 billion to expand Indiana’s network of certified mental health clinics. Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso and chairman of the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee, is sponsoring three health-related bills, including SB 4, which seeks to restructure the state’s public health system and create “a uniform set of standards” that Hoosiers can expect when they go to a local health department.
And there’s Busch’s SB 7.
“The initial conversations that I’ve had with other members of the Health Committee and folks up in northeast Indiana, they seem very receptive to this and think it’ll be helpful, especially for us up in our neck of the woods,” the Fort Wayne senator said.
As patients of Fort Wayne’s Dr. Farnsworth learned in 2019, noncompete clauses between hospitals and physicians don’t just deny doctors the ability to see their own patients and practice their skills. They also force patients to give up their physicians after contracts expire or to travel longer distances to continue seeing the same doctor.
SB 7 is about the state protecting the rights of patients and ensuring Hoosiers access to essential medical services. It deserves a hearing and broader consideration from lawmakers.