Fort Wayne’s downtown development continues to gain momentum. All of northeast Indiana may be poised to make some impressive gains as well. For one thing, another $50 million in incentives has begun to flow into the regional economic-development pipeline through a state plan to use federal pandemic-rescue funds to spur growth. The money will be applied to a variety of projects throughout 11 counties.
For another, the new director of the Northeast Indiana Regional partnership is challenging his team and the development agencies within those counties to step up their game.
A rolling, three-year strategic plan unveiled this week, led by the regional partnership, seems akin to the kind of planning typically used by businesses of the sort the partnership is trying to attract to northeast Indiana.
Stephane Frijia, the partnership’s new president and chief executive officer, says that’s no accident.
“We’re dealing with corporations day in and day out,” Frijia explained. “We need to speak their language.”
The plan outlines a wide range of goals and tactics Frijia says will allow his teams to respond adroitly to quickly changing business realities.
Somewhat surprisingly, the strategic plan doesn’t dwell on the region’s traditional reliance on key sectors such as the automotive and orthopedic industries. That’s also by design.
Though the plan calls for increased outreach to attract new businesses, Frijia said, the emphasis will be on approaching quality businesses that offer higher-paying jobs. To meet the changing needs of those cutting-edge companies, the plan points to increasing staff expertise on key business areas and developing a “knowledge-intensive” workforce in part by partnering with Indiana colleges and universities.
“Knowledge is what makes the difference,” he says. “It will allow us flexibility.”
The partnership is setting what Frijia says are increasingly ambitious yearly and three-year metrics for its own work. By 2025, the organization hopes to have worked on 190 new expansion and relocation projects and “won” at least 20 of them, with a net increase of at least 3,000 jobs. Again, the idea is putting basic business principles to work in the business of attracting new businesses.
Hoosier planners have warned that the state in general relies too heavily on the continued viability of traditional industries and that the huge manufacturing sector in northeast Indiana is particularly vulnerable to the winds of change. Some of them might emphasize more specifics and longer-term goals than the new strategic document offers.
But Frijia believes the partnership’s measured, quick-to-pivot approach is the best way to address the unknown. It’s very difficult to predict business trends. “Do we know what the buzzword will be a few months from now?” he asks. Obviously not. Under this planning system, the partnership’s approach will be to respond and change, with annual reviews and a new strategic plan every three years.
It’s worth remembering that a coordinated approach to regional development is a relatively new concept in northeast Indiana. There was a time when officials and economic development directors barely talked to their counterparts in other counties. Too often they found themselves competing with one another for the same slices of new business growth.
The Northeast Regional Partnership has only been around since 2006. Under founding president and CEO John Sampson, the public-private partnership helped persuade northeast Indiana county leaders that it was in their best interest to work together – that landing a new business in Angola or Huntington or improving amenities in Fort Wayne benefited the whole region.
Through the years, the partnership has built a network of regional cooperation some consider to be the best in the state. The infusion of $42 million northeast Indiana received through the Regional Cities Initiative stimulated huge private investment throughout the region; the $50 million in READI now being distributed should have a similar effect.
Sampson stepped down last year. Frijia, who began work last October, says he was impressed both by the groundwork Sampson and his team had laid and by the competitiveness and enthusiasm of the region’s people. “Regionalism has been a journey. Before the partnership existed, the region was fractured,” he said.
Now, “each county has a strong leadership team. I came into a somewhat matured system … These communities are thriving,” he said. “These communities are hungry.”
The operating principles he espouses were honed in his previous job as a senior strategist at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. That was a very different economic environment, in an area benefiting from outmigration from the Midwest. But Frijia notes that Indiana has defied some of the trends, pushing back against outmigration by attracting new people and businesses. He is confident his approach can work here as well.
Those who care about this area’s future will be watching closely – and measuring the partnership’s success against the metrics it has now established for itself.