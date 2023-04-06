On July 4, 1976, Americans celebrated the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and paid tribute to the events that led to the creation of the United States.
Congress had created the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration to encourage locally sponsored observances throughout the bicentennial year. In Allen County, Historic Fort Wayne Inc. decided to put the “fort” back in Fort Wayne and sponsored construction of a replica of the Old Fort along Spy Run Avenue. It was dedicated and opened on June 5, 1976.
Monday, the Allen County Commissioners sent the community a “save the date” invitation for April 1, 2024 – the county’s 200th birthday.
“Allen County has had a rich history of amazing achievements and growth over its 199 years of existence,” said Tom Harris, Allen County Council president and a board member of The History Center. “We are excited to begin a year of preparation to celebrate next year’s 200th anniversary for Allen County, Indiana.”
Over the next few months, the commissioners will be putting together a steering committee for the county’s bicentennial observance, Emily Almodovar, the commissioners’ public information officer, told The Journal Gazette.
“At this time, the county does not have partner organizations or specific events lined up,” she said. “It is our hope to engage with local historical societies and nonprofit organizations, as well as agencies that promote tourism and education. There may be ways to weave Allen County history into beloved events throughout 2024 vs. creating events from scratch.”
Once more information is made available, individuals and organizations interested in participating in planning the celebrations should email emily.almodovar@allencounty.us.
From 1816, when Indiana won statehood, until the abandonment of the last American fort in 1819, the area around Fort Wayne saw profound interest in settlement, Todd Maxwell Pelfrey, executive director of The History Center, told The Journal Gazette.
“Our community had this vague, obscure collection of traders and entrepreneurs and speculators that came to this area over the following five years, from spring 1819 until the incorporation of the county on April 1, 1824,” he said.
“In a number of ways, those years describe the two things that have consistently described Fort Wayne, not only its past but its present: its peoples and its rivers,” he said. “Many folks have come to this area seeking opportunity, and we will describe that tradition throughout the Allen County bicentennial celebrations.”
Fort Wayne and Allen County are famous for their three rivers: the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee. And the 1830s brought about the construction of the Wabash and Erie Canal, which earned Fort Wayne the nickname “Summit City” – the highest point above sea level along the entire canal route. Many Irish and German workers moved to the city to help with the project.
Allen County continued to flourish throughout the 1900s. Companies such as Lincoln National Life Insurance Corp., Farnsworth Television, Zollner Piston, Central Soya and the Holsum Bakery all called Fort Wayne home. Landmarks like the Embassy Theatre, the Scottish Rite Auditorium and the Lincoln Tower were built.
“Folks appreciate milestone anniversaries, and what’s really kind of fascinating about the upcoming Allen County bicentennial is we’re actually toward the tail end of a series of bicentennial celebrations that we’ve experienced for several generations, beginning with the 1976 national bicentennial,” Pelfrey said.
The new anniversary cycle will begin again with the 250th anniversary of the nation’s establishment in 2026, he said. The city of Fort Wayne’s 250th birthday will be Oct. 22, 2044.
Allen County is poised and ready for continued economic and population growth, and achievement from its citizens, businesses and communities this year, Harris said.
Two hundred years later, we’re still working toward a better community for all county residents. That’s worth celebrating this and every year.