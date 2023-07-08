For those paying attention to the current political prognostication game on cable TV, the amount of polling is a confusing and infuriating morass of contradictory indicators for the presidential, senatorial and gubernatorial races to be settled on Nov. 5, 2024.
What’s more interesting to peek at is what Americans have identified as the issues they most care about in two recent national polls, and how this compares or contrasts with surveys measuring what Hoosiers have designated as their top concerns.
Last month, Florida State University’s Institute of Politics surveyed 2,045 people from around the United States. The margin of error rate was plus/minus 2.1%.
The institute found that 47.1% view local poverty and 55.6% view drug use and addiction as a “big or very big problem.” Quality of K-12 public schools (42.8%), crime and gun violence (39.9%), and condition of roads and bridges (37.1%) round out the top five ranking of issues. Racism was ranked sixth, with 34.2% reporting it as a “big or very big problem.”
“Local issues are important to so many citizens,” Dr. Hans Hassell, the institute’s director and associate professor of political science at Florida State University, said in a news release. “The results show that despite our differences, many Americans are concerned about similar things in their local communities.”
Hoosiers aren’t that divergent from our fellow Americans regarding priority issues and challenges.
Last December, the Alexandria, Virginia-based Bellwether Research & Consulting surveyed 1,000 Indiana registered voters using a mix-mode of online and text-to-web contact between Dec. 11-17. The poll’s sampling error margin is plus/minus 3%.
Of the survey respondents answering the question: “Of the following, which should be the top priority for the Indiana state legislature next year,” 31% said lowering health care costs. Reducing health care costs was followed by affordable housing (21%), increasing K-12 education funding (17%), with increasing renewable energy use and funding public health programs each at 9%.
The Pew Research Center delivered a national survey looking into the minds of Americans last month, listing an aggregate for all participants then identifying partisan differences.
For this analysis, Pew surveyed 5,115 adults from June 5-11. The survey, Pew said, is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation and education. The margin of error of the full sample is plus/minus 1.7%.
The top five “very big” problems facing the nation were ranked as inflation (65%), health care affordability (64%), the ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together (62%), drug addiction (61%) and gun violence (60%).
Regarding partisan differences, Democrats and Republicans and those who lean toward either side have conflicting views of those problems.
For example, inflation was “a very big problem” for 52% who are or lean Democratic but 77% for those who are or lean Republican. The reverse is seen with the affordability of health care, with 54% of Republicans or those who lean right viewing it as a “very big problem” compared to 73% of Democrats or those who lean left.
One of the few places with consensus was on the inability of the two parties to work together – identified by 62% of Democrats or those leaning left compared to 63% of Republicans or those who lean toward the right.
When looking at the rest of the list, the federal budget (56%) and the state of moral values (54%) ranked higher than the quality of public K-12 schools (47%). But the quality of schools was another area where the Democrats and Republicans seemed to agree.
“Racism, domestic and international terrorism, unemployment, and the condition of infrastructure rate lower on the public’s list of very big national problems,” Pew reported. “Still, for these and other issues asked about on the survey, majorities rate each as at least moderately big problems.”
Good surveys ultimately give politicians a view of what concerns citizens. Only one survey we looked at had anything to do with the current culture wars – Pew showing that the state of moral values is a “very big problem” in America. And even that issue was found to be a far more pressing problem for the political right than the left.
Yet, in looking at politicians, the culture war issues are prevalent in ads and speeches emphasizing galvanizing one group against another. We cannot bring people together to solve problems that affect us all if our leaders spend time denigrating each other and other Americans in a race toward despotism. Focusing on what all of their constituents identify as major concerns or issues would be a really good start.