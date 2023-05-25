During the recently concluded session of the Indiana General Assembly, lawmakers passed new reading initiatives, added limits to high-school graduation waivers, and increased post-secondary education support.
Part of the reason for the focus on education is that tens of thousands of jobs requiring college degrees are going unfilled in the Hoosier State. Indiana cannot compete in a talent-driven economy without more college graduates.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education last week introduced a new program it hopes will put more high school students on track for college. Called “Indiana Pre-Admissions: Your Path to College,” the graduating class of 2024 will be the first to receive early admission decisions from at least three participating Indiana colleges and universities.
Nearly 80% of Indiana institutions of higher learning opted into the program, including northeast Indiana’s Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University-Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech Community College, Manchester University, Purdue Fort Wayne, Trine University and the University of Saint Francis.
Students will not be promised direct admission. The decisions will be contingent upon maintaining eligibility criteria for admission and taking steps to properly apply and enroll.
The new pre-admission program is an innovative response to the state’s declining college-going rate. Just over half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates chose to go to college that fall. Five years ago, 65% of the state’s high school graduates pursued a college degree or certificate.
Indiana has a good track record of attracting business and jobs. It offers low taxes, a low cost of living, good infrastructure and a favorable policy environment, Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said in an op-ed for The Journal Gazette published last May. But for the state to compete for jobs, it must improve its education system and better train its workforce.
Ricks believes Indiana needs more college graduates. By starting the college application process earlier, students are more likely to receive grants and scholarships, according to the Commission for Higher Education. Working through the details in advance of application deadlines could make college more attainable for Hoosier students.
At Fort Wayne Community Schools, the primary goal is to prepare students for life after graduation – whether that’s entry into the workforce, enrollment in college or joining the military, said Krista Stockman, director of communications and marketing. But for students whose career paths would take them through college, she sees a benefit in the pre-admissions program.
“For kids who want to go to college, the more information we can get them about how to go about that and the steps to take, that’s what you want to do,” Stockman told The Journal Gazette. “That’s a good thing.”
High school students graduating next spring can expect an initial letter this August with details about the program before the pre-admissions letter arrives after Labor Day. Parents and guardians will receive a copy of the letter, as well.
Participating high schools will upload preliminary grade-point averages and other information for students in the Class of 2024 to an online portal by June 15. The state Department of Education will additionally provide student SAT scores. With that information, the Commission for Higher Education can match seniors to colleges they qualify to attend.
Because pre-admission letters encourage early college application submissions, the Commission expects Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filings to come in earlier. Hoosier students left at least $65 million in possible financial assistance unclaimed in 2022, the Commission reported.
“It’s a way of really deliberately talking about the resources to help make pursuing these options – whatever they might be – more affordable for Hoosier families,” Greg Harrell, the Commission for Higher Education’s director of legislation and program implementation, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle last week.
Indiana’s new college pre-admissions program is evidence state education and legislative leaders are finally prepared to focus beyond the manufacturing economic base the state has long depended upon. Its launch this summer could help convince more high school seniors to consider and then attend college, and in the process help repair the state’s leaking talent pool and build the economic fortunes of workers and employers.