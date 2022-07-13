Electric Works, the Swinney Avenue campus renovation encompassing 39 acres and 18 historic buildings, announced another future tenant to its expanding roster of businesses Monday: Steel Dynamics Inc.
The company plans to locate engineering work and other offices into Building 19, on the west campus along Broadway, just south of downtown Fort Wayne. Steel Dynamics’ steel fabrication business, New Millennium Building Systems, will relocate positions from the company’s other U.S. operations to Electric Works. New engineering technology positions also will be added in Building 19.
Steel Dynamics plans to occupy its new office space by the first quarter of 2023.
“At Electric Works, we will be part of a bold economic development initiative that provides the right place to attract and develop talent,” Mark D. Millett, Steel Dynamics’ president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
The company’s decision to locate part of its operations at Electric Works shows Steel Dynamics’ commitment to the Fort Wayne area, said Jeff Kingsbury of Ancora Partners, developer of the campus.
“Steel Dynamics is important to Fort Wayne and Indiana,” he said Monday. “We are honored that Electric Works will help support their continued innovation and growth.”
Electric Works, too, is vital to Fort Wayne. Carr Workplaces has signed onto 32,000 square feet of office space at the old General Electric site, including 85 private offices in Building 19. Dan Starr, president and CEO of Do it Best, told the Fort Wayne Rotary Club last month the building-materials cooperative is planning to move into Building 26 by the end of the year.
And next month, Fort Wayne Community Schools will open the Amp Lab STEAM school at Electric Works, giving 400 11th- and 12th-graders the opportunity to study half the school day at their high school and the other half at Electric Works.
The Swinney Avenue campus has had a significant impact on Fort Wayne’s economy over the years. It traces its origins back to the creation of the Fort Wayne Electric Co. in the late 19th century, and its oldest building is believed to date to 1893.
General Electric acquired Fort Wayne Electric at the turn of the 20th century and constructed an additional four manufacturing buildings. At its peak in the late 1940s, the campus employed about 40% of the city’s workforce.
Besides first tenant Fort Wayne Community Schools, the remainder of Phase I of the Electric Works renovation will include the Union Street Market, expected to open this fall.
Covering 10 buildings and more than 750,000 square feet, Phase I will include a mix of office space, retail and entertainment, health care, education, and public and event space.
But private investment, such as Steel Dynamics, Carr Workplaces and Do it Best, will be the largest component of Electric Works throughout its redevelopment and will determine the success of the project. Other announced tenants include Conjure Coffee, Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana University Research and Technology Corp., Indiana Tech, Joseph Decuis, Parkview Health, Spherion and SportWayne Inc.
Welcome aboard, Steel Dynamics. The community benefits from the successes of you and the other businesses, agencies and schools soon to open at Electric Works.