Indiana renewable energy advocates knew Hoosier customers would be worse off when new, reduced rates for surplus solar power generation finally take effect. But changes sought by utilities go far beyond what the solar industry had expected.
Now solar and consumer proponents are challenging the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s interpretation of a 2017 law that gutted “net metering” – a mechanism meant to incentivize the installation of solar panels by homeowners – in hopes of securing a future for rooftop solar in the state.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 309 in May 2017. It cut the rate at which customers with solar panels are reimbursed for excess energy, from a 1-to-1 retail rate to a lower wholesale rate. It also set a path for utilities to phase out net metering by 2047.
In May 2020, CenterPoint Energy subsidiary Vectren Energy Delivery asked the utility regulatory commission to approve a new tariff rate that included what Vectren calls “instantaneous netting.” The commission approved the move, but the Court of Appeals overturned it in a January decision, putting a hold on the new rate that was to take effect July 1.
The Indiana Supreme Court will decide the case. It heard oral arguments Sept. 15.
Under instantaneous netting, instead of totaling energy production vs. consumption for the monthly billing period, a meter would log the power leaving and entering a solar-powered home moment by moment. The Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents Hoosier ratepayers, and utility consumer advocates argue the Vectron methodology doesn’t follow state law.
“We’re not challenging the rate,” Kerwin Olson, executive director of Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana’s largest and oldest consumer and environmental advocate, told The Journal Gazette. “What we’re taking issue with is the way in which that credit is calculated for purposes of a customer’s monthly bill.”
Olson said Senate Bill 309 defines excess distributed generation as the difference between input and output – output being excess energy that goes to the grid; input being energy from the grid that the customer uses.
“In no way did Senate Bill 309 make any change to the way in which a customer’s bill is calculated during the billing period,” Olson said of instantaneous netting. “It brings additional harm. In many, many cases, it makes solar uneconomical and unaffordable for many, if not most. It completely flips the economics on its head.
“We don’t believe it was the intent of the General Assembly to completely stifle customers’ ability from getting rooftop solar. And with instantaneous netting, it brings significant harm to customers wanting to do that.”
Laura Arnold, executive director of the Indiana Distributed Generation Alliance, told Energy News Network that if utilities get their way and institute instantaneous netting, solar would only make sense for most customers if they have a battery system to use all their energy themselves rather than sending it back to the grid. But batteries cost thousands of dollars and make already slim margins on solar unworkable for many customers.
If instantaneous netting takes effect, customers rarely would install solar systems that generate more power than they need, wasting the chance to get more clean electricity on the grid. Let’s hope the state’s Supreme Court upholds the Court of Appeals’ reversal of Vectren’s instantaneous netting plan.
All it does is shortchange Hoosiers wanting to sell excess electricity from their solar panels to their utility.