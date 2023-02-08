Rural Hoosiers need lawmakers to invest more in their communities, especially as a younger and more educated workforce moves to Indiana’s metros, according to a recent study by the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute.
The 38-page report, released in November, is based on surveys of more than 1,000 people – residents, business leaders, elected officials and economic developers. It found fiscal vulnerability is rising in rural Indiana as automation, falling educational attainment and offshoring of low-skill jobs threaten business competitiveness.
A lack of critical infrastructure, including broadband service, is exasperating rural Indiana’s challenges, the study said. But an announcement Monday by Comcast and the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring much-needed high-speed internet access to more than 10,000 homes and businesses across 19 counties – including Allen and Huntington – within the next two years.
The Allen County work will cost about $7.2 million and connect more than 1,012 homes and businesses with 167 miles of fiber-optic cable, Comcast of Indiana spokesman Michael Wilson told The Journal Gazette Monday. The improvements will take place in Lake, Eel River, Perry and Cedar Creek townships in the northern part of the county and Lafayette, Pleasant and Marion townships in the south.
Under Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, Comcast is investing $36 million while the state is adding another $13.6 million. Wilson said Comcast will pay for 51% of the Allen County project’s cost, with the Next Level Connections grant covering the rest.
Amy Carter, outreach & community engagement coordinator for the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute, said more investment in broadband access will provide rural Hoosiers a better quality of life and more opportunities for fiscal, personal and professional growth.
“We have a community action agency in southern Indiana that was having trouble getting internet for their Head Start program,” Carter told The Journal Gazette. “When we think of broadband, we think of adults applying for jobs and using streaming services as entertainment. But even rural schools need that connection.
“I’m hoping that as more people are connected, from Head Start early education on, it’s just opening up opportunities for people,” she added.
Comcast’s Wilson said it’s too early to tell when high-speed internet will be available in the seven Allen County townships because of the project’s size, but the agreement mandates the work must be completed within two years.
The next steps for Comcast will be surveying the areas receiving broadband, identifying geographical obstacles and getting county permits, Wilson said. And the company will need permission to run cable lines on existing utility poles or underground.
Broadband internet access is so influential it’s considered essential infrastructure. That means affordable subscription prices, universal access to connected devices and a population equipped with digital skills are now vital characteristics of a healthy neighborhood, city, state or country.
The partnership between Comcast and the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs – the latest phase of the state’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program – is working to ensure more Hoosiers have equitable access to high-speed internet. Indiana’s next internet-access goal should be making sure rural residents have the skills and hardware necessary to use it.