In his 1904 collection of essays, “The Souls of Black Folk,” W.E.B. Du Bois’ central thesis was that the problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color line. He wrote that 285 years after the first enslaved Africans were brought to Point Comfort in the colony of Virginia.
Du Bois’ thesis is haunting as we’re well into the 21st century. There has been a marked increase in hate crimes around the country, the murder of 10 African Americans at a Buffalo grocery store the most visible recent incident. It should give us pause to consider who we are as a people as we enter the Fourth of July weekend.
Closer to home, Erlinda and Johann Inniss’ spiritual wellness business in Angola was vandalized over the Juneteenth holiday weekend.
Just a few days after the Innisses – an interracial couple – celebrated Willow Tree Shoppes’s first anniversary, they found their store desecrated with the N-word spray-painted on walls, shelves and floors. Erlinda is African American.
Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first vicious incident they’ve faced.
“We have had racial harassment happening for about 2-3 months now and it ended in this,” Erlinda Inniss wrote on a GoFundMe page. “From our car being keyed, people driving by our home, we will be highly considering relocation.”
In late April, messages were sent to the shop’s website referring to Erlinda as a “devil worshiper.”
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman took to the city’s Facebook page to display his outrage.
“There is no question that this type of stupidity is not, nor will it ever be tolerated in our community,” he wrote on June 20.
We shouldn’t tolerate it, but racism is still an appalling characteristic of our culture.
Last fall, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported hate crimes were at the highest level in 12 years. Anti-Black/African American bias constituted 56% of reported hate crimes motivated by race. Conversely, Black people are in the minority as perpetrators of hate crimes.
When we consider racism and bias, the visual identifier is often physical violence and terror. However, we cannot ignore discrimination in housing, employment and education.
For example, homeownership has been and continues to be a barrier to African Americans, according to a Brookings Institute report. Again, tragically unsurprising data. However, the devaluation of homes in majority-Black neighborhoods, as well as homes owned by Black people in predominantly white neighborhoods that Brookings cites, is alarming.
A nationally reported incident highlights this problem: A Black woman was given a low value on two home appraisals – $125,000 and $110,000 respectively – for her home in Indianapolis’ Flanner House Homes neighborhood. Acting on her suspicions, she dealt with a third appraiser via email. She removed signs of her racial identity, and she had a white male friend stand in during the appraisal visit. The home was valued at $259,000.
It’s hard to raise yourself by your bootstraps when someone else’s boot is kicking you in the behind.
If Du Bois’ premise about our national dilemma is true in this century, so are the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “We must learn that passively to accept an unjust system is to cooperate with that system, and thereby to become a participant in its evil.”
It’s OK to ask whether we’re complicit. It’s wrong to shrug it off and think it’s irrational to believe we can do better.