For 113 years, the Census Bureau has classified cities of at least 50,000 residents as urban areas, and communities of no less than 2,500 residents as urban clusters.
But in December, the federal agency doubled the minimum population to 5,000 residents for an area to be considered urban, reclassified as urban those communities with at least 2,000 housing units, and eliminated the distinction between urban areas and clusters.
The change affects more than 1,300 small towns across America that once were classified as urban but now are rural. Few have noticed, including many in the 36 Indiana communities that made the switch. But the reclassification is important because it brings with it an opportunity for additional funding for housing and health care to rural America.
“I wonder how they notify us? We never actually got anything, officially, with our census numbers, like we did in the past,” said Barb Hawn, clerk-treasurer of Ligonier, one of the cities moving from an urban to rural designation. “Ever since COVID, it seems like you don’t get communication like you used to.”
Not one of the northeast Indiana clerk-treasurers with whom The Journal Gazette spoke last week was aware their communities had been considered urban clusters by the Census Bureau since 1910.
“We only have three stoplights in Berne,” said Gwen Maller, the city’s clerk-treasurer. “That’s not urban.”
The federal government doesn’t have a standard definition of urban or rural. So, how a community is defined by the Census Bureau determines the funding it is eligible to receive, including money for education and health care.
“When we’re looking at these kinds of federal designations, they need something to create a framework for funding, for classifications, things like that,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “Population is a good one. Now they’re using housing units. That provides consistency.”
The Census Bureau said using housing units instead of population will allow it to make updates in fast-growing areas in between the once-in-a-decade censuses.
“The whole thing about urban and rural is all about money,” Mary Craigle, bureau chief for Montana’s Research and Information Services, told the Associated Press. “Places that qualify as urban are eligible for transportation dollars that rural areas aren’t, and then rural areas are eligible for dollars that urban areas are not.”
Many U.S. Department of Agriculture programs come in the form of competitive grants and usually require matching funds from the community. For small towns, matching dollars can be prohibitive. But it’s not an issue for urban areas. They often receive automatic payouts for infrastructure and transportation and don’t have to kick in matching funds.
There are 55 programs in the Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance specifically aimed at rural communities. In fiscal year 2016, $30.7 billion was distributed to such areas, and nearly all of it came from the USDA.
Clerk-Treasurer Maller said Berne doesn’t get money directly from the federal government for transportation, but does receive some USDA funds. The clerk-treasurers of Ligonier and LaGrange – Hoosier communities that also were reclassified from urban to rural – said they’ve been awarded funding from the USDA in the past, but it has been decades since any was received.
The Census Bureau’s reclassification of more than 1,300 small communities in the U.S. won’t change their identities. But having more access to funding designated for rural communities could help small towns such as Berne, Ligonier and LaGrange improve the quality of life for their residents.
The next order of business for the bureau should be informing those communities of their new rural designations and the USDA funding they now can tap.