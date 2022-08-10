There’s something reassuring about watching a well thought-out plan come together. And in the case of the first six READI grants approved by the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, seeing these projects move forward is also an example of the catalytic nature of public-private partnerships.
Money for these projects is possible because of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress as a way of spurring growth suppressed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional development authority is overseen by a five-member board and receives staffing support from the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
Kudos to the state of Indiana and various regional economic authorities for holding public hearings and fostering collaboration through the creation of the bold and nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic and Development Initiative.
Last December, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced northeast Indiana was one of five regions awarded $50 million in READI money from a pot of $500 million. Northeast Indiana submitted a 308-page proposal outlining 130 projects in 11 counties.
READI funding focused on three key strategies – workforce growth, entrepreneurship and innovation, and downtown vibrancy. At least 80% of a project’s funding must come from local or private-sector sources with no more than 20% coming from the state.
The six projects include an expansion at Fort Wayne International Airport; Riverfront Phase II; a mixed-income, mixed-use development in southeast Fort Wayne; a workforce housing development in Wabash; an apartment complex renovation project in Huntington; and a smart lab that will train manufacturing-sector workers at Kendallville’s Community Learning Center.
In a March interview with The Journal Gazette, Ryan Twiss, the authority’s vice president of regional initiatives, laid out the standards for making a grant.
“Our criteria focused on how the project or program would impact the goals of workforce growth, downtown vibrancy and entrepreneurship and innovation; on the applicants’ capacity for securing match funds; and on the project or program’s potential for regional impact,” he said.
We sympathize with the five-person board having to identify the best projects in a 308-page proposal – and having to deal with Holcomb’s arbitrary deadline for all money to be allocated by the end of the year. They are on the road toward fulfilling the promise of READI.
We wish we could see a road map for Allen County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. While we understand the commissioners want to act prudently with the $73 million available, their public opacity is a stark contrast to the transparency shown by the state, the regional authority and partnership, and the city of Fort Wayne.
In April, the commissioners requested $5 million of rescue plan money to have “good faith conservations” with entities concerning three water/sewer projects, including a $2.5 million proposal to extend water and sewer lines from the Maysville Regional Water and Sewer District in Harlan. The money has yet to be committed.
That’s not to say they haven’t moved, as pointed out by Chris Cloud, chief of staff for the board of commissioners. He said they are close to having a plan to take to the Allen County Council concerning the other $68 million.
As for collaboration with the city administration, which held public hearings and submitted its plan to City Council in the spring, Cloud said: “Before we received a dime of ARPA money, we met with the city and both agreed that if there were areas to work together, we would both consider those, but also, to make sure we don’t duplicate efforts.”
We’re eager to see what the county commissioners propose with this largesse of federal money. However, when compared to other government entities, the county’s pace and reticence so far has left us bemused. It’s a shame because this process could have been a grand motivational moment during a disquieting time.