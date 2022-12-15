A motorcyclist was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash with an SUV. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said the SUV was traveling south on Baer Road about 7:25 a.m. and turned left onto Airport Expressway, in front of the motorcycle traveling west on the expressway.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital in critical to life-threatening condition, police said. The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured.
Vehicle crashes cost Indiana 930 lives and more than $8 billion in 2021, a report released earlier this month by the Washington, D.C.-based Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety found. To reduce those numbers, the group recommends state lawmakers pass a list of new laws, including a helmet requirement for motorcyclists of all ages.
“This horrific toll must serve as a blaring wake-up call to policymakers at all levels of government to take action to reverse this upward trajectory,” said Advocates President Catherine Chase, speaking on the high number of crashes nationally, at a news conference this month.
In its 20th annual report, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety identified 16 traffic safety laws it says all states should adopt, and graded each state on its progress. The group gave Indiana and 35 other states a “caution” rating for adopting fewer than half of those traffic laws. Nine states earned a “danger” rating, while just five states and the District of Columbia received a score of “good.”
The report praised Indiana’s strict front and rear seat belt requirements, its bans on open containers of alcohol and texting while driving. But it also recommended the General Assembly pass traffic safety laws mandating that:
• All motorcycle riders, regardless of age, wear helmets. In Indiana, only riders younger than 18 or with a motorcycle learner’s permit must wear a helmet and eye protection.
• Children use rear-facing car seats – in the back seat – until at least age 2.
• Children who’ve outgrown forward-facing car seats use booster seats until they are 4-foot-9 or 8 years old.
• Children sit in the back seat until age 12.
• Beginning drivers be at least 16 years old to get a learner’s permit and 17 to get a license. Indiana law allows learner’s permits at 15 and licenses at 16 years and three months with completion of a driver’s education program or 16 years and nine months without.
• Beginning drivers complete at least 70 hours of time behind the wheel with a licensed driver. Indiana’s law is 50 hours.
• Ignition-locking devices be installed on the vehicles of motorists convicted of drunken driving.
• Automated speed enforcement be initiated.
It is inexplicable that Indiana is concerned enough about drivers and passengers in cars and trucks to legally require them to wear seat belts while giving motorcyclists a pass on lifesaving headgear.
Advocates of riding without helmets offer the same argument as people who don’t buckle up: It’s my life; no law should force me to make a personal decision. Indeed, laws generally should not dictate guidelines for personal behavior when that behavior affects only an individual.
Refusing to wear a motorcycle helmet – and refusal to wear seat belts – does affect others. This isn’t behavior in private homes; this is conduct on the public roadways, where one motorist’s actions affect countless others.
In addition to the emotional damage inflicted on families and friends of accident victims, people who sustain head injuries in motorcycle accidents cost everyone in the form of higher health care costs.
Indiana lawmakers began requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets in 1967 but repealed the mandatory helmet law 10 years later. In 1984, they rightly began requiring helmets for riders 17 and younger.
Of all the recommendations of the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, the easiest and perhaps most consequential would be for state legislators to give adults the same protection they afford children and teens on motorbikes. This legislative session, lawmakers should reinstitute the helmet requirement for all motorcyclists.