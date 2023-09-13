“Give me your tired, your poor/Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” are arguably the best-known lines from Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus,” which is inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty.
But “I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” comes to mind when looking at the impact of immigrants to Fort Wayne. In short, our foreign-born neighbors have been a boon to our economy since walking through that metaphorical door.
Released late last week, the American Immigration Council’s report “New Americans in Allen County” showed that in 2019, immigrants in Allen County paid more than $160 million in taxes and held $496 million in spending power.
The report was prepared with Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and handed down as the city celebrates Welcoming Week, a collaborative effort to show how the city is enriched with diverse cultural heritage through art, film, food and education.
Unfortunately, enriching our culture is a squishy phrase in a country concerned about the bottom line.
Immigrants accounted for 24% of the population growth in the county between 2014 and 2019. And the data show that when we opened the door to their arrival, our foreign-born residents fueled our overall economy.
“In 2019 alone, immigrant households in the county earned $656.9 million in income and paid $99.1 million in federal taxes and $61.8 million in state and local taxes,” the authors wrote in the summary. “Despite making up 6.8 percent of the county’s total population in 2019, immigrants represented 8.8 percent of its working-age population, 7.8 percent of its employed labor force, and 5.4 percent of its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workers.”
Immigrants to Fort Wayne have an entrepreneurial spirit in Allen County. Although they represent less than 7% of the population, immigrants were nearly 10% of the business owners in the county in 2019. These men and women generated $37.9 million in business income in 2019.
Even undocumented workers – the council’s report estimated 5,100 living in Allen County during 2019 – provided an economic boost to the area, earning $107.1 million and paying more than $12 million in federal, state and local taxes. That left that group with $95.1 million in spending power.
The council’s report clearly rejects the false narrative that immigrants are an economic drain to America rather than a net provider. In fact, they pay into social safety nets such as Social Security and Medicaid and help meet rising labor needs in industries including manufacturing, construction and hospitality.
“This research highlights the important contributions of foreign-born residents in Allen County,” said Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at Greater Fort Wayne Inc. in a news release. “We are building a nationally recognized economy in Fort Wayne and Allen County, and newcomers play an important role in our community’s success.”
The council’s report is excellent news and aligns with other data-driven analyses about Fort Wayne and Allen County’s success in integrating immigrants. Yet, our country is wracked with an inept immigration system that, as a result of political gamesmanship, has divided the country into absurd dichotomies.
Astute politicians representing our interests in Indianapolis and Washington, D.C., should look to this report as a guide to what is possible and drive home the need for sensible immigration strategies. That is how we keep lit the lamp to the golden door of America.