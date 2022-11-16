The Climate Prediction Center released its winter forecast for the 2022-23 season last month, and Indiana has a 50/50 chance of above-normal or below-normal temperatures. The Great Lakes region is predicted to see a wetter than normal winter, which could exacerbate the Hoosier State’s pothole problem.
Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of groundwater under the pavement. If the water freezes and thaws over and over, pieces of the roadway will be displaced or broken down under the weight of cars and trucks.
The resulting crater can make driving difficult, causing damage to vehicles. AAA reported pothole damage cost American drivers $26.5 billion in repairs in 2021. They also can endanger driver safety.
With snow forecast for today, it’s safe to say pothole season has returned. Fortunately, Fort Wayne has been responsive the past few years when craters open in the roads across the city.
The Fort Wayne Street Department has received 2,130 requests so far this year to repair potholes, and all have been addressed, Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus told The Journal Gazette.
“The cost of asphalt increased in 2022 by about 25%, but the Street Department utilizes its own asphalt plant to produce ‘hot mix’ asphalt for routine road maintenance, which is a savings of about $200,000 per year,” he said. “Although we have seen increases in all products due to inflation, we can’t accurately estimate what the price will be in 2023.”
When temperatures are too low for paving, most of Indiana’s hot-mix asphalt plants close. During the winter, the Indiana Department of Transportation uses cold mix, a combination of small stone and liquid asphalt, as a temporary patch. Even after being filled with cold patch, the same pothole requires ongoing maintenance and can reopen several times throughout the winter.
Research from Purdue University’s Center for Intelligent Infrastructure could help paving projects and pothole patches last longer – and tell street and highway departments when a section of road is ready for repair.
The Purdue team, led by associate professor Luna Lu, developed sensors to be embedded into highways. The sensors, which measure hydration, stiffness and compressive strength of concrete, allow data to be collected for years. They can predict where a pothole is forming, even when there are no visible signs of deterioration.
Until widespread adoption of roadway sensors, let’s endeavor to tell the Fort Wayne Street Department and INDOT about the potholes we encounter before complaining they aren’t getting fixed.
The city Street Department will do its best to patch a pothole within 8 to 12 hours after a request is received, Shimkus said.