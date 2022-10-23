It’s been 15 years since the adoption of Plan-It Allen, the community’s last comprehensive plan and the first created jointly by the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County. The intervening years have changed the local landscape, sometimes in keeping with the plan and sometimes in spite of it.
Plan-It Allen included a heavy emphasis on the downtown area, which led to more than $1 billion in center-city investment since 2009.
In 2019 alone, Promenade Park, the Bottle Works apartment complex, the Hampton Inn & Suites and The Landing all held ribbon cuttings.
Last week, local government officials received the final draft of Plan-It Allen’s successor: the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. Development of the new proposal began in February 2020, with input from nearly 3,300 residents who helped shape its direction.
Wednesday, a summary of the new proposal will be presented to the public at a joint hearing of the city and county plan commissions. Those in attendance will be given an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback before the plan moves to final adoption.
Allen County has changed since 2007. Consequently, the concerns of residents diverge a bit from those reflected in Plan-It Allen.
All In Allen will be the blueprint that guides land use decision-making for the next 10 to 20 years. It includes goals and strategies in 10 areas of concentration: agriculture, housing and neighborhoods, economic development, transportation and mobility, public facilities and infrastructure, community services and education, parks and environmental resources, equity, community health and sustainability.
Some of the new concerns voiced by residents include food security and access to locally grown food, more housing options, neighborhood walkability and broadband access, said Sherese Fortriede, senior planner with city Planning & Policy.
“There’s a whole section in our agricultural chapters on food security and food systems,” she said. “We heard about that a lot from our community – about access to food, about our growing local food markets and having access to locally grown foods. That is something that we heard this time that we did not hear in 2007.
“People want more housing choices in our community: multiple- family, townhomes, condominiums, denser housing options that are not your typical single-family subdivision,” she continued.
“You also notice a theme in our plan about neighborhoods, which is another thing that we heard a lot about. People want to be within walking distance or have walking access to amenities, needs of daily living, their schools, their shopping, parks,” she said.
Fortriede believes public interest in broadband access is a result of the initial planning taking place during the COVID-19 lockdown, when many people were forced to work remotely.
“You will find information on that in our public facilities chapter,” she said. “There’s a map and some goals that talk about improving access to broadband within underserved areas of our community.”
Fortriede said All In Allen is intended to be a “living, breathing document.” Planners anticipate reevaluating the plan, perhaps every two years, to ensure they’re monitoring growth and making amendments as the community grows.
“I do think that this plan has a really renewed emphasis on making sure that this guide stays up to date, so that our plan commissions, our (boards of zoning appeals), our councils, the Allen County commissioners all have a tool that is useful for them as they work through decision-making processes,” said Patrick Fahey, senior planner for special projects with the city’s Planning Services.
American participation in civic life is essential to sustaining a democratic form of government. Of increasing concern to social and political scientists is the declining level of civic engagement across the country, a trend that started several decades ago. This lack of engagement in civic behaviors had reduced participation in community organizations and elections, especially among young voters.
The All In Allen Comprehensive Plan is an example of high-level civic engagement. It’s a bottom-up proposal, built upon discussions, interviews and meetings to learn what kinds of developments residents support.
Once it is adopted by the city, county, and the communities of Grabill, Huntertown, Monroe- ville and Woodburn, it will inform every development decision within Allen County for a generation.
Check out the proposed comprehensive plan at Allinallen.org and, if you can, attend the joint public hearing Wednesday of the Allen County Plan Commission and Fort Wayne Plan Commission.