The Allen County Health Department last week reported 514 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the virus. In the week ending Dec. 9, 625 cases and two deaths were reported. Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, there were 701 cases and four deaths.
Health officials and area hospitals again are encouraging residents to adopt the mitigation efforts learned and practiced during the worst of the COVID pandemic – staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask when in public or large crowds, and getting the COVID booster and the seasonal flu vaccine.
Northeast Indiana has seen a rash of respiratory infections – coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in children – in recent weeks, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein said in a news release Monday. That same day, Parkview Health stiffened its visitor policy.
Lutheran Health Network has maintained strict rules for visitors for some time.
“Health care providers across the country are seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations and cases of serious respiratory viruses, and Allen County has not escaped the trend,” Gutwein said. “Visitation policies are proactive measures to lessen the effects on hospitals and help stop the spread of disease.”
At Parkview, children younger than 12 are not allowed to visit, and anyone who does visit is urged to wear a mask, hospital officials said. Anyone with flu-like symptoms – body aches, chills, cough, fever and sore throat – should not visit, Parkview said, and just two visitors per patient are allowed at one time.
Lutheran requires face masks at all times, The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez reported Monday. Children can visit if they wear masks covering their nose and mouth, and, like Parkview, visitors are limited to two per patient at a time.
Some areas at Lutheran, such as the neonatal intensive care unit, may have age and other restrictions, hospital officials said. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing and hand hygiene, and people experiencing respiratory difficulties are urged not to visit.
The 2022-23 flu season is more intense than usual, and it started early. The New York Times reports at least 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far from the flu, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Dec. 5 that flu hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been in a decade.
On Wednesday, the federal Department of Health and Human Services announced the release of flu-treatment Tamiflu from the national stockpile to assist in fighting a shortage of the medicine.
During a 28-day period that ended Tuesday, the U.S. saw 1,654,513 COVID cases and 10,195 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, coronavirus has sickened 100,190,492 people nationally and killed 1,089,374, Johns Hopkins University reports.
The CDC’s Walensky said increases in COVID cases since the week of Thanksgiving are “especially worrisome as we move into the winter months, when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation, and as we approach the holiday season when many are gathering with loved ones and across multiple generations.”
She recommends people wear masks if they are using public transportation; if they are immunocompromised or at heightened risk for severe disease; or if they live in counties with high COVID levels.
Northeast Indiana knows how to slow the spread of airborne viruses such as coronavirus and flu. Social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask in public and getting vaccinated can protect you and your family from infection and reduce the strain on area hospitals and their staffs.