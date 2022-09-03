A great-great-great-grandson of Miami Chief Jean Baptiste de Richardville, whose Fort Wayne home is a National Historic Landmark, has died.
Richard “Dick” Moore, father of Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, passed away Aug. 24. He was 75.
A Huntington native, Dick Moore moved to Kokomo in 1972 to work as manager of Anderson Abstract Co., the Kokomo Tribune reports. He bought the business in 1985, and in 1998 renamed it Moore Title & Escrow. He was a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and took pride in his Native American ancestry.
Sarah Siders, tribal secretary of the Miami Tribe of Indiana, said it is “significant” that a descendant of Richardville is mayor of a city where the Miami chief would have been the ultimate authority.
“I know that Mayor Moore has brought more awareness for Native Americans, whether they be Miami Indiana, Miami Oklahoma, or any tribal member from any tribe that has moved into that area,” Siders told The Journal Gazette. “Back even 10 years ago, nobody would’ve thought Kokomo would be some place that there would have been a Miami settlement.”
Howard County is one of the last incorporated in Indiana. It was originally named Richardville County in honor of the Miami chief, but was renamed in 1844 for Gen. Tilghman Howard, a U.S. representative from Indiana, who died that same year.
Born in 1761 near what is now Fort Wayne, Richardville was the son of a French fur-trading father and the sister of Miami War Chief Little Turtle, who routed U.S. forces near the headwaters of the Wabash River in 1791, according to historian John Sugden’s book, “Blue Jacket: Warrior of the Shawnees.” That battle was the Army’s worst defeat by Native people, with 623 U.S. soldiers killed and 258 wounded.
Richardville’s home, built in 1827, is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest, according to the History Center. The Greek Revival-style house, located at 5705 Bluffton Road, was named a National Historic Landmark in 2012.