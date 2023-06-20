Farm-implement manufacturer Claas of America signed a memorandum of understanding last week with the American Farm Bureau Federation that gives U.S. farmers the right to repair Claas tractors, combines, balers and other equipment – and could result in more money for Hoosier farm families.
The tractor maker, with U.S. offices in Omaha, Nebraska, joins John Deere, Case and New Holland of CNH Industrial Brands, AgCo and Kubota in agreeing to open computer codes for farmers and independent mechanics to repair farm equipment.
Tractor companies for years have locked out farmers and others from access to diagnostic equipment, computer codes and passwords, making it nearly impossible to fix technical issues when implements break down. Instead, the companies mandated all repairs be done by their service personnel.
After years of pressure from lobbying groups and state governments, the companies are releasing the data to access the computer systems on their tractors. Diagnostic equipment also may be purchased for on-the-farm repairs.
“What this does, it gives farmers a lot more options,” Randy Kron, president of the Indiana Farm Bureau, told The Journal Gazette. “More independent shops will be able to do repairs because they’re the ones around that work on heavy equipment.
“If you want to go back to the dealer, you sure can. But you’ll have other options. And a little competition in regard to labor costs sure doesn’t hurt, either.”
Kron said grain prices are down and the cost of inputs such as seed, fertilizer, fuel, and weed and pest controls is up, making profit margins in agriculture tight.
The memorandums of understanding between the Farm Bureau Federation and tractor makers likely will result in savings for farmers, whose tractor repairs cost as much as $150 per hour at a dealership. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers spent almost 15% of their income on farm supplies and repairs from 2019 to 2021.
Kron believes the agreements also will financially benefit farm-implement companies, particularly those with dealerships several miles apart.
“Say a John Deere dealership is 10 miles away from a farmer, and the Case-New Holland dealer is 80 miles away. Without the memorandums of understanding, that might make the determination from which manufacturer to buy from right there,” he said. “But if you had an independent shop that could work on it close by, it might give you more options on what equipment you would buy. It could, maybe, change where you shop or whom you shop with.”
Negotiations between the Farm Bureau Federation and tractor manufacturers have taken place for two or three years, Kron said. Such talks received added attention after Colorado in April became the first state to approve right-to-repair legislation for farm equipment.
The prospect of such government regulations incentivized the farm-implement makers to address the issue with the Federal Farm Bureau instead of 50 separate states or Congress.
“By doing it this way, you have the guidelines and, as long as everybody abides by (the memorandum), which I think they will, it’s a better way of getting things done,” Kron said. “It’s a win-win for farmers and the companies.”
Kudos to the Farm Bureau Federation and the farm-implement manufacturers, which had created a virtual monopoly on agriculture equipment repair, for negotiating and agreeing to the right to repair farm equipment outside of the legislative process. By allowing farmers access to diagnostic tools and replacement parts, farm families can cut costs at a time of high inflation.