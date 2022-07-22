The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a raped 10-year-old from Ohio filed a notice of tort claim Tuesday against Attorney General Todd Rokita. It’s the opening act in the legal mechanism for filing a defamation lawsuit that could result in a settlement, civil fines and even disciplinary action by the Indiana Supreme Court.
“Mr. Rokita’s false and misleading statements about alleged misconduct by Dr. (Caitlin) Bernard in her profession constitute defamation,” the claim states. “The statements have been and continue to be published by or on behalf of Mr. Rokita and the Office of the Attorney General.”
The conflict began after Bernard told the Indianapolis Star in a story published July 1 that she had been contacted by an Ohio doctor about a child who was six weeks and three days pregnant after being raped. The Star’s account of the 10-year-old drew international attention and was repeated by President Joe Biden.
Columbus, Ohio, police arrested Gerson Fuentes, 27, for the child’s rape on July 12. But that didn’t stop Rokita from appearing on Fox News the next day to announce he would investigate Bernard for failing to report the abortion of a minor.
“We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report. So we’re gathering information,” Rokita told Fox News host Jesse Watters July 13. “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure. If she failed to report it in Indiana, it’s a crime for – to not report, to intentionally not report.”
Bernard had in fact filed the terminated pregnancy report, as well as a second document that stated the reason for the abortion was abuse. The state’s paperwork shows what Rokita told the Fox audience July 13 was false, yet his office refuses to acknowledge the attorney general’s error.
“Attorney General Rokita and the Office of Attorney General are leaders in the pro-life movement. His historic work has further distinguished Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women,” wrote Kelly Stevenson, spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office in a statement. “This is part of a divisive narrative and an attempt to distract from the important work of the office, including the duty to determine whether practitioners have violated the standards of practice in his or her profession, as well as federal and state laws.”
To win a defamation lawsuit in Indiana, a plaintiff must prove the defendant made an unprivileged false statement of fact about the plaintiff, the statement caused the plaintiff material harm, and the defendant acted either negligently or with actual malice.
Lauren Robel, a former dean of Indiana University’s law school who served as university provost from 2012 to 2021, filed a complaint with the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission July 15, accusing Rokita of making claims unsupported by fact. Robel had never filed a complaint with the disciplinary commission before but believed Rokita’s conduct was so egregious it was necessary.
“What Attorney General Rokita did, in essence, was identify a private citizen whose political views he disagrees with and suggest repeatedly, on national television, and on the Attorney General’s official website, that she had broken the law, with no evidence to support those claims,” Robel wrote the commission.
If the commission investigates Rokita and finds evidence of professional misconduct, the Indiana Supreme Court would decide whether punishment is required. Attorney General Curtis Hill, whom Rokita succeeded, had his law license suspended for 30 days after he was accused of groping four women at a party in 2018.
Bernard said in her notice of tort claim she’s seeking unspecified damages to cover security costs, legal fees, reputational harm and emotional distress. If Rokita doesn’t investigate or settle Bernard’s claim in the next 90 days, she could file a defamation lawsuit.
We agree with Robel that Rokita appears to have used his position as attorney general to attack a private Hoosier citizen with whom he disagrees. He should correct his statements of July 13 with the facts and apologize.