Gov. Eric Holcomb neither performed a touchdown dance nor issued a snarky I-told-you-so following Friday’s Indiana Supreme Court decision to throw out a law empowering state lawmakers to intervene during public health emergencies. At least not publicly.
The court’s 5-0 vote concludes a legal battle that started last year, when the governor sued over 2021 legislation enacted by a cynical General Assembly in reaction to his endeavors in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The law, House Enrolled Act 1123, gave legislative leaders authority to call lawmakers into “emergency session” if the governor declared a statewide emergency. The Republican-dominated legislature overruled Holcomb’s veto of the act.
Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick ruled in October 2021 that HEA 1123 was “fully authorized” by the Indiana Constitution and did not violate the separation of powers clause or the special sessions clause. The state Supreme Court allowed the governor to sidestep the Court of Appeals of Indiana and take his case straightaway to Indiana’s top justices.
Holcomb’s legal team argued the state constitution must be amended in order for the General Assembly to call itself back into session. Former Journal Gazette Statehouse reporter Niki Kelly wrote April 3 that three constitutional scholars – James H. Madison, professor emeritus of history at Indiana University; William McLauchlan, professor emeritus of political science at Purdue University; and Elizabeth R. Osborn, director of education for IU’s Center on Representative Government – sided with Holcomb.
“Even though this has been a live debate for 200 years, this history … shows only one instance where anyone presumed that the legislative branch had this particular authority under their contemporary constitution’s text: the 2021 legislation,” the scholars’ court brief said.
The General Assembly contended amendments to the state constitution struck time limitations on its members’ sessions. “Here, no text could more clearly bestow plenary authority over the timing, frequency, and duration of legislative sessions than the 1970 and 1984 amendments removing biennial, 61-day, and April 30 limits and adding ‘length and frequency’ authority,” the legislature said in a brief.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush agreed with Holcomb, writing for the court the governor’s lawyers had “satisfied the high burden required to establish that the law is unconstitutional.”
“Under our Constitution, the General Assembly simply cannot do what the challenged law permits absent a constitutional amendment,” Rush wrote.
Holcomb issued a statement saying the court battle raised “important procedural, statutory and Constitutional questions that only the courts could answer.”
“Today, the Indiana Supreme Court has provided clarity and finality on these important issues,” the governor’s Friday statement read. “With this critical matter resolved, we’ll continue focusing on building a prosperous state full of opportunity for all.”
As we’ve said before, the General Assembly is a body of part-time legislators. They convene during odd-numbered years for 61 days and even-numbered years for 30 days.
Chances are good the next state emergency – a tornado outbreak, widespread flooding or another highly infectious variant of COVID-19 – will occur when the legislature is not in session.
The Indiana Supreme Court justices’ ruling was unanimous and in the best interest of Hoosiers. The governor shouldn’t be expected to convene the General Assembly for permission to act in the face of a time-sensitive crisis.
The three legs of our system of government – executive, legislative and judicial branches – certainly should be co-equals in governance. But the state’s chief executive, its governor, must have the power to move with alacrity, empathy and urgency when the health and safety of Hoosiers demand it.