On Dec. 6, the Southwest Allen County Schools Board heard a proposal to add 72,000 square feet to Summit Middle School. Residential growth along the district’s border with Northwest Allen County Schools has both NACS and SACS officials planning for bigger student bodies.
It’s an expectation supported by demographics, explained The Journal Gazette’s Ashley Sloboda. Last spring, demographer Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research presented the SACS board an enrollment forecast showing the district gaining more than 500 students by the 2031-32 academic year.
Growth in a district’s student population is a problem – the best kind to have – and it’s an issue shared with school leaders at NACS. On Monday, architectural firm Moake Park Group presented NACS board members four options to address projected middle-school populations within the district, and provided pros and cons for each choice.
The NACS board will debate which of the four scenarios works best for students, their parents and district employees over the next several months. Lizette Downey, chief communications officer at NACS, told The Journal Gazette the district wanted to provide residents with as much information as possible before those discussions begin.
“It’s due diligence in saying, ‘What are all the possibilities? What does that look like, just out of curiosity?’ ” Downey told The Journal Gazette. “As questioning as our community is, (this discussion) is helping people walk through that logic together.”
Most options at NACS involve building new schools, although one proposal calls for renovating and expanding existing facilities. Assuming bids will be let in September 2023, cost estimates range from about $50 million to almost $100 million, excluding buying land and paying professional and legal fees.
Projected enrollment growth isn’t limited to the NACS middle schools. After the winter break, board members expect to hear the administration’s ideas for managing student growth at Carroll High School and plans for a central office, which has outgrown its home at Perry Hill Elementary School.
Construction discussions center around a recent demographic study for NACS that predicts the 8,137-student district will have 8,996 students by the 2032-33 school year – a 10.6% increase. The demographer advised the district to prioritize its secondary schools, especially Carroll and Maple Creek middle schools. Each has a capacity for 1,000 students, and each is expected to surpass that mark within two years.
NACS wouldn’t have to purchase additional land if the board decides to expand and renovate its two existing middle schools, Moake Park representatives said Monday, and only minimal redistricting would be required. But the renovation option would lead to a fourth lunch period and more vehicle traffic, resulting in another capacity concern in 2032. A larger student body would also make participation in extracurricular activities more difficult for students, and discipline problems more pronounced.
Scenario No. 2 calls for building a new facility to accommodate grades 5 and 6. It would relieve the burden at both the elementary and intermediate levels, but not without additional challenges.
“There’s the concern that (students) will feel like they’re in a constant state of transition,” Downey said. “You just get comfortable somewhere, you’re only there (for) two years and then you’re moving on to the next level. It doesn’t seem like that continuity is helpful.”
The most expensive option – constructing two buildings for grades 5 and 6 – is scenario No. 3. “It’s a lot because now you’re staffing two extra buildings,” Downey said. And schools across the state already are having trouble finding teachers to fill open positions.
Advantages of building a third middle school – option No. 4 – include giving NACS more than 10 years of protection from enrollment growth at the sixth, seventh and eighth grade levels, the Moake Park representatives said Monday.
“It would be projected that come 2032-33, we would likely be at 722 students (per middle school), which is a nice amount for all three middle schools,” Downey said. “That’s a manageable number, somewhere between 700 and 800 kids. It still gives you some room to breathe.”
The considerations NACS leaders are weighing are more than just the cost to taxpayers. There’s concern about disruption to education caused by construction, and how a school of about 1,000 students might limit participation in extracurricular activities.
Leaders at NACS and SACS are exercising transparency as they consider next steps in accommodating projected increases in enrollment. Check out their building plans, residents, students and parents, and share your preference with board members as they continue their discussions.