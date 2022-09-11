In 1988, Ryan White spoke before President Ronald Reagan’s Commission on the HIV Epidemic. It had been about a year since he and his family were run out of Kokomo. They arrived in Cicero, Indiana, as refugees where they were treated with dignity. Even though AIDS was not spread through common contact, White had been lied about, shunned by some and harassed by others.
“I was labeled a troublemaker, my mom an unfit mother, and I was not welcome anywhere. People would get up and leave so they would not have to sit anywhere near me,” he told the commission. “Even at church, people would not shake my hand.”
Around the same time, Indiana’s legislature passed its first HIV control measures. One made it a felony for a person living with HIV to donate bodily fluids, including blood, semen and plasma. Intent didn’t matter. Years later, Indiana initiated sentence enhancements for an HIV-positive person exposing others to any bodily fluid infected through blood, spit, tears or urine.
Advancements in treatment and medical protocols available today would’ve been considered science fiction in the mid-1980s. Being HIV-positive is no longer a death sentence. (White, who contracted AIDS through a blood transfusion, died in 1990.) People who are taking their medication as prescribed and are virally suppressed not only can lead normal lives, they cannot transmit the disease to sexual partners. Federal Food and Drug Administration screens protect the blood supply – and semen use – from infectious agents. Research shows that biting and spitting are not forms of transmission.
Yet, Indiana is still mired in outdated laws enacted against those HIV-positive, developed decades ago and at a time when these statutes were influenced by conjecture and prejudice. Earlier this month, a state legislative study group met to hear testimony as to why it’s time to rewrite the laws. It’s time Indiana rectifies the past, particularly as these laws may be incentivizing at-risk people from seeking HIV testing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17% of Hoosiers with HIV are unaware of their status, which means they’re not getting the care they need. There are nearly 14,000 Hoosiers with HIV – 60% of whom are virally suppressed.
The initial victims of HIV and AIDS in the 1980s were gay men, an already-vilified group of people who were now haunted by a “gay disease.” Anti-gay prejudice was partially responsible for the federal government’s slow pace in combating the spread.
Criminalization of HIV was inevitable, with the principle that punitive punishments, such as sentencing enhancements to felonies, would benefit the uninfected. Three decades later, we’re still criminalizing a disease for reasons that, quite frankly, are due to legislative inertia.
Thankfully, the state’s HIV Modernization Movement has been a catalyst to kickstart change. From inside the system, state Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, has also sparked debate for change for the past few years.
Clere and a group of lawmakers got the leadership to take the first step when House Speaker Todd Huston assigned the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code to review laws governing HIV.
The need to change our current laws appears to rest on the thesis that criminalization keeps people from HIV testing. Someone intentionally spreading HIV to harm ought to be prosecuted.
But criminalization is most likely suppressing people, particularly men of color who already feel threatened, from finding out whether they have HIV. As a result, there is a common mindset of “take the test and risk arrest,” Dr. Carrie Foote, chairwoman of Indiana’s HIV Modernization Movement, told The Journal Gazette in a July 10 story.
An HIV-positive diagnosis is the first step to accessing health-enhancing antiretroviral treatment, and an HIV-negative result is the first step to accessing pre-exposure prophylaxis, both of which are key HIV-prevention tools.
There doesn’t appear to be strong opposition to making some change, but that does not equate to HIV law modernization coming out of the 2023 legislative session. That a study group exists is a sign that the leadership realizes we’re a long way scientifically from the 1980s and early ’90s. Following up with this kind of change is something to press them on come January.