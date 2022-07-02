Cracker Barrel has treated Americans to Southern cooking classics such as biscuits and gravy, hashbrown casserole and chicken and dumplings since 1969. And with about 660 restaurants in 45 states, chances are you’ve at least driven by one while on a road trip.
The company says travelers make up more than 40% of its business, according to food-news outlet Mashed.
Besides the food, Cracker Barrel is famous for its Old Country Store, sales of Hinkle Chair Co. rocking chairs and its peg game – a wooden triangle with 15 holes and 14 golf tees. The peg game can be found at every table, along with the salt, pepper and individual jelly packets, and for about $4 in the Old Country Store.
The premise of the peg game, also known as peg solitaire, is simple. Players “jump” one peg over another to an empty space, then remove the jumped peg. The goal is to repeat the process until one peg remains.
It’s easier said than done, with most players earning the label “eg-no-ra-moose.” Instructions on how to beat the peg game were published June 22, courtesy of MentalFloss.com:
Assign each hole a number, starting with 1 in the lowest point and ending with 15 in the upper-left corner. Leave hole No. 1 empty.
Move peg 4 to hole 1, then peg 6 to hole 4, and then peg 1 to hole 6. This will create an empty diamond at the bottom of the triangle.
Move peg 7 to hole 2, peg 13 to hole 4 and peg 2 to hole 7.
Move peg 10 to hole 8, peg 7 to hole 9, peg 15 to hole 13, and peg 12 to hole 14.
Finally, move peg 6 to hole 13, peg 14 to hole 12, and peg 11 to hole 13.
This leaves you with one peg standing in hole 13, earning you the “genius” moniker.