Microchip maker SkyWater Technology Inc. will build a $1.8 billion semiconductor plant at Purdue University in West Lafayette, a huge step in Indiana’s recent efforts to become a major player in microelectronics manufacturing, economic development officials say.
According to a Monday report in the Indiana Business Journal, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is trying to revive the state’s once-thriving electronics industry. The state agency has hired staff whose job it is to attract semiconductor and electronics companies, and created a $2.7 million task force – Accelerating Microelectronics Production & Development – made up of industry professionals and research experts.
Indiana’s renewed focus on microelectronics coincides with a similar effort by the federal government. Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, co-authored by Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana. It intends to strengthen U.S. electronics industries, bolster the supply chain, and protect national and economic security.
“We’re creating incentives for research, design and manufacturing in technologies that range from semiconductors to hypersonics to autonomous systems – all of which, incidentally, are areas where Indiana has a significant reservoir of expertise already,” Young said of the new law.
He told IBJ that expertise will mean Indiana can get a piece of the expected growth in microelectronics – more so with SkyWater’s commitment.
There’s irony in the IEDC’s goal of bringing new microelectronics jobs to the state. It comes just five years after the Kokomo semiconductor fabrication facility, the last in Indiana, was shuttered. Electronics companies employed as many as 130,000 Hoosiers in the late 1960s. Today, that business sector includes about 20,000 Indiana workers.