The “home rule” authority of Hoosier cities and counties – the ability to have discretion over government functions and structure, as well as fiscal and regulatory matters – was derived from the Home Rule Act of 1980. Yet, it mostly enumerates a list of restrictions to such powers.
Local governments in Indiana are prohibited from imposing taxes, licenses or fees, investing money or even conducting elections unless the General Assembly votes to allow them to do so, according to “Home Rule in America: A Fifty State Handbook” by Dale Krane, Platon N. Rigos and Melvin B. Hill.
It wasn’t until the mid-1980s that Hoosier lawmakers began approving food-and-beverage taxes for counties and municipalities to use as a fresh stream of revenue. Some in the Statehouse who wanted to clamp down on its uses in the last legislative session are back with a similar proposal.
Changes in how communities may use food-and-beverage taxes were nearly passed into law last year, after language found in Senate Bill 390 was moved into House Bill 1002. But the proposed restrictions to food-and-beverage tax uses – establishment of a process to renew or create such taxes and the sunsetting of a new food-and-beverage tax after 20 years – were struck from HB 1002 in conference committee.
Senate Bill 37, co-authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, chair of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, resurrects some proposed strictures from the 2022 bill.
“Local governments need to be accountable to the taxpayer, and I think some restrictions on the freewheeling nature of food-and-beverage taxes are required,” Holdman told The Journal Gazette Friday. “Oftentimes, these taxes have nothing to do with quality-of-life projects or economic development. There are various and sundry counties around the state that have sort of strayed from the purpose of the tax.”
Allen County asked state legislators in 1986 to approve its 1% food-and-beverage tax – a user fee mostly charged restaurant-goers – to pay off bonds for Memorial Coliseum construction. It paid off those bonds and, with legislative action in 2009, changed the name of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Convention and Tourism Board to the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board. Today the CIB is in charge of investing food-and-beverage-tax revenue in projects of public interest. The Riverfront Project, the Skyline Garage and two downtown hotels are recent beneficiaries.
Madison County told lawmakers in 1989 its food-and-beverage tax would go toward building a convention center along the White River. The money never went to its original purpose.
Tim Pape, a former commissioner of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and past Fort Wayne City Council member, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle last year, “Most of the leaders advancing control or limits on the food-and-beverage tax are just, in my view, ideologically driven. They’re out of sync, I think, with the overwhelming number of citizens who are strongly supportive of the investments that the food-and-beverage tax money goes to, at least in Fort Wayne.”
Nearly $7.8 million was transferred to the CIB in 2022, said Bart Shaw, executive director of the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The latest bond issued by the CIB was in 2019 to expand the Civic Center Garage, and its pledge of $45 million to Electric Works and $27 million to additional riverfront projects would not be affected by the food-and-beverage tax law changes proposed this year.
The CIB projects financed in Allen County are obvious to passers-by. A list of guidelines for future proposals can be found on the Bureau’s website, allencountycib.org. Here, the food-and-beverage tax is used in the way in which the General Assembly intended.
Madison and likely others among the 30-plus Hoosier counties and municipalities with a food-and-beverage tax will have work to do to keep that revenue stream if SB 37 wins approval in the House. The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Jan. 24, and it was assigned to the House Ways and Means Committee on Feb. 7.
Though Hoosier senators like Holdman rightly question the transparency of some local governments in their uses of food-and-beverage taxes, home rule is still the governing philosophy in Indiana. The General Assembly could set a 20-year expiration date on such taxes – with a reasonable, non-onerous process for their renewal – without dictating how communities may use them.