Fort Wayne City Council members will be asked again next week to approve a Solid Waste Department plan that keeps bulk trash collection in house, bails out the multimillion-dollar deficit within the Solid Waste Fund, and increases ratepayer fees over 30 months instead of the originally proposed 18-month timeframe.
The plan is the result of weeks of negotiations between council members and city officials on how best to handle trash and recycling rate increases and bulk trash pickup.
“I think it really ticks all of the boxes: what the city needs and what the ratepayer desires going forward,” Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd District, told The Journal Gazette Thursday. “Once we came together and said, let’s actually find a win-win, in my opinion, we found that.”
The hallmark of good government lies in negotiation and compromise – in working with people of different viewpoints to forge common ground and find enough areas of agreement that can move the city forward. In finding a compromise to fund the Solid Waste Department, city officials and council members have done just that.
Under the new proposal, the first solid-waste rate increase will take place on July 1, 2023, when single-family households will see their bills rise from $12 per month to $15.80. It will be the first increase for Fort Wayne solid waste customers since 2018, when Red River Waste Solutions started its city contract.
The Red River contract ended early after the Texas company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection about a year ago.
“The two things that I am the most excited about with the compromise is, No. 1, with the full rates not kicking in for 30 months, we can all look our constituents in the eye and, in good faith, say that for all of the problems we had with (Red River) garbage pickup, the ratepayer is not paying more from it,” Jehl said.
“And then the second thing is that the rates are 60 cents lower in perpetuity than what the original ordinance suggested,” he continued. “So that saves the ratepayer $7 in perpetuity. And in the meantime, that change to 30 months before the full rate sets in, that one saves the ratepayers $35 each. Those are real savings, both over the next 30 months and then in perpetuity.”
Council members gave initial approval to the new solid waste plan Tuesday. It had the support of all members except Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th District, who opposes the plan because the city will provide bulk service instead of a contractor.
The proposal includes a new $4 per month charge for an extra trash bin, instead of the current $2 rate; use of $10 million of the city’s $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funds to make the Solid Waste Fund solvent; and $1 million a year for the Solid Waste Department to handle bulk collection services.
“It’s encouraging to see the city administration and City Council come together in a bipartisan manner to help meet the needs of our solid waste ratepayers,” John Perlich, city spokesman, told The Journal Gazette Thursday. “It’s been a long and challenging process, but we were able to collectively come together on a plan that’s designed to help ensure garbage, recycling and bulk collection are done in a safe, effective and efficient manner while also having the necessary funds to do the job well for several years to come.”
Tucker has said she opposes a city-run bulk collection program because residents will be asked to call 311 when they have bulk items set out for collection. She believes calling for service won’t work for some residents, especially those who don’t speak English.
“I have been in the same meetings with Councilwoman Tucker and strongly support her perspective on the need for coming up with a bulk program that will work for all parts of the city,” Jehl said. “I have certainly had my operational critiques over the last four and a half years.”
He said council members voted Tuesday to fund bulk trash collection, but that funding doesn’t come with instructions on how bulk collection should be handled. Operations, he said, are the purview of the Solid Waste Department.
“Did everybody get what they wanted? No,” Jehl said. “But do we have something that works going forward? I think we do.”
Only time will tell if Jehl’s assessment is correct. But for now, this plan is a good start for residents.